Heat Drop Weekend Finale at Abbotsford

February 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - Nick DeSimone and Luke Philp lit the lamp early in the third period, but the Stockton Heat (30-9-3-1) could not overcome a three-goal deficit as the Abbotsford Canucks (22-17-3-1) held a Heat comeback bid at bay in a 6-2 final Sunday at the Abbotsford Centre.

The Canucks were able to build a lead in the first two periods behind stellar work from netminder Michael DiPietro and opportunistic scoring, the Canucks taking a 3-0 lead in the first 40 minutes with 27 saves from DiPietro and goals from Nic Petan, Sheldon Dries and Jared Lukosevicius out of 13 shots on goal.

The Heat came out firing in the third period, goals from DeSimone and Philp in the first five minutes of the final frame, but the Canucks responded with a John Stevens score five minutes later to put the game out of reach and then two empty-netters to seal the 6-2 tally.

Stockton conceded a season-low 18 shots on goal in the contest and wrap the month of February with a 6-1-1-0 record.

NOTABLE

With an assist on Nick DeSimone's goal, Matthew Phillips closes out the month of February with 10 points (2g, 8a) in the final four games of the month. He has 10 points (6g, 4a) in six games against Abbotsford on the year and closes the month of February with 14 points in eight games.

Justin Kirkland extended his scoring streak to six games (4g, 5a) with his assist on Luke Philp's goal.

DeSimone's marker was his second of the season, first since October 23 against Bakersfield.

Philp closes February with five goals in Stockton's last five games, and Connor Zary, with an assist on Philp's score, finishes February with five points (1g, 4a) in the last five games.

The game was Abbotsford's first win over Stockton, with the Heat now leading the season series 5-1-0-0.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 0-for-4

STK PK - 4-for-5

THREE STARS

First - Sheldon Dries (1g,2a)

Second - Michael DiPietro (34 svs)

Third - Nic Petan (1g,1a)

GOALIES

W - Michael DiPietro (34 saves on 36 shots faced)

L - Dustin Wolf (12 saves on 16 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat return home for games on March 4 and 5 against Bakersfield and San Jose, puck drops at 7 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.

