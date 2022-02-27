Heat Look to Close out February with Weekend Sweep

Sunday, February 27, 2022

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (30-8-3-1; 1st Pacific) at Abbotsford Canucks (21-17-3-1; 6th Pacific)

LOCATION: Abbotsford Centre | Abbotsford, British Columbia

TIME: 4:00 p.m. PST

TUNE IN: Today's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports Radio 1280 or online via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

Stockton looks to close out February the way it began, with a win at Abbotsford, Sunday in a 4 p.m. puck drop at the Abbotsford Centre. The Heat took the first matchup of the weekend series on Friday, a 4-1 win with multi-point efforts from each members of the top line and an insurance marker from Alex Gallant in the third period.

MATT'S WHERE IT'S AT

Matthew Phillips continued his torrid stretch on the offensive end with another multi-point game on Friday, earning two assists and finding the back of the net on a breakaway. He has 16 points in Stockton's last 10 games and is now leading the Heat in goals (20), points (46) and power play scoring (15 points), and he's tied for the team lead in multi-point games (12) and game-winning goals (6).

FUN FEBRUARY

Stockton enters Sunday's tilt with a 6-1-0-0 mark in February, winners of four consecutive games. Three of the Heat's wins in the month have come over the Canucks, all on the road, with Stockton outscoring Abbotsford 13-5 in those contests. Stockton has won all four road games in February and will look to match the team's longest road win streak of the season with a win on Sunday.

SEEKING SIX

After Friday's win, the Heat are now 5-0-0-0 on the year against Abbotsford, clinching the season series with three remaining contests counting Sunday's meeting. Stockton has outscored the Canucks 18-8 on the year, has limited Abbotsford to two or fewer goals in four of the five meetings, has limited the Canucks to 4-for-27 on the power play and has not allowed the Canucks to add a single point in the standings through five contests.

POWERING UP

Stockton's power play is red-hot coming into Sunday's game, the club having lit the lamp six times on 15 tries in the last three games. Stockton is clicking at 25-percent on the year against the Canucks, 5-for-20 on the power play, scoring on special teams in four of five games this season against the Canucks. When scoring on the power ply this season, the Heat are 22-1-1-0.

RETURN OF THE MACK

Connor Mackey has amassed a career-long scoring streak, finding the score sheet in five consecutive games with seven assists in that span. The second-year pro had previously strung together points in four consecutive contests twice, once earlier this season and once during his rookie campaign. Mackey leads Heat defensemen with 27 points and a plus-15 rating and is fourth on the roster with 22 assists.

