Moose Outlast Chicago in a Shootout

February 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (27-17-2-1) faced off against the Chicago Wolves (30-10-4-4) for a Sunday afternoon clash at Canada Life Centre. The Moose were coming off an 5-1 loss against the Wolves the previous afternoon.

Chicago opened the scoring on an early power play. CJ Smith found space in front and scored his 16th of the season just 1:23 into the game. The Moose fired right back 27 seconds later with a tally from Greg Meireles. Bobby Lynch squeezed around a Wolves skater and sauced the puck to Meireles who fired a bullet past Jack LaFontaine to tie the game 1-1. Chicago reclaimed their lead with another power play goal. Maxim Letunov found the puck in the crease and slid it past Philippe Desrosiers for a 2-1 lead. Chicago padded their lead with another marker shortly after as a Josh Jacobs shot from distance trickled through Desrosiers. That goal brought Arvid Holm into the game for Manitoba. The horn sounded to draw the period to a close with Chicago up 3-1 after 20 minutes.

The second period saw the Moose come out and cut into the Wolves lead. Meireles found Lynch who stickhandled into the offensive zone. The forward found space and ripped a shot past LaFontaine to draw the Moose within a goal. Manitoba tied the contest with under two minutes to play in the frame with a goal from Evan Polei. Cole Maier sealed the wall and found Nicholas Jones with the pass. Jones sent the disc to the slot where Polei knuckled a shot into the back of the net to tie the contest 3-3. The Moose outshot the Wolves 17-11 in the middle frame, and were tied three apiece after 40 minutes of play.

The Moose and Wolves played to a draw after 60 minutes despite chances and pressure on either side. The frame required overtime which led to a presumed Wolves winner, but the potential tally was overturned. Neither team could find the winner after 65 minutes of play and the game required a shootout. David Gustafsson scored and Jeff Malott netted the winner as the Moose ended the contest with a 4-3 victory. Holm ended the night stopping all 24 shots he faced in the win. LaFontaine was tagged with the loss and made 31 saves of his own.

Quotable

Moose Forward Evan Polei (Click for full interview)

"We just got back to what we were doing 15 games ago when we were winning games without anyone in the lineup. We just out-competed, out-worked them and after a rough start we started playing out game and the puck went in the ent for us tonight finally and we got rewarded."

Statbook

Bobby Lynch recorded his second multi-point game of the season

Greg Meireles registered his his fifth multi-point game

Evan Polei scored his first goal since Jan. 22/22 versus Chicago

Nicholas Jones recorded a new career-high 11th assist of the season

What's Next?

The Moose welcome the Rockford IceHogs to Canada Life Centre on Thursday, March 3. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

