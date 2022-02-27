Comets Captain Schmelzer Leads Team against Bears in 3-1 Win

February 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The Comets ended their weekend of three games in three nights with a rematch from their opponent on Friday, the Hershey Bears. After losing on Friday, the Comets were looking for redemption and that's exactly what they got when they defeated the Bears, 3-1.

After a scoreless first period, the Comets had a five-on-three advantage in the middle frame but all to show for it were two hit posts by Fabian Zetterlund and one by Brian Flynn as the Bears were able to kill their penalties. After 40 minutes, neither team could solve the other team's goaltender.

Heading in the final period of regulation, the Comet's Joe Gambardella, coming off a multi assist game last night, registered the first goal of the game just 16 seconds into the fame. Gambardella's backhand shot sailed passed Vitek Vanecek giving Utica a 1-0 lead. Later, the Comets added to their lead after a point shot from defenseman Nikita Okhotiuk was deflected by Ryan Schmelzer, off a Hershey defenseman and into the net at 8:53 putting the Comets up 2-0. The Bears finally got on the board after defenseman Jake Massie put the puck in on a cross ice pass by Brett Leason. With the Hershey net empty, Schmelzer added his second of the game into the empty net at 19:07 and the Comets skated away with their 31st win of the season and snapped a two game losing streak.

The Comets are back in action on Friday and Saturday night on the road against the Syracuse Crunch at 7:00 PM before finding their way back inside the Adirondack Bank Center on Wednesday, March 9th at 7:00 PM against the Crunch once again. Tickets are still available. You can purchase them by going to uticacomets.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.