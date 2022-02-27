Third Period Comeback Leads Texas Past Rockford

ROCKFORD, Illinois - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, scored two third period goals to overcome a 2-1 deficit and beat the Rockford IceHogs 3-2 Sunday at BMO Harris Bank Center.

The Stars received four power play opportunities in the opening frame, but couldn't convert on any of them. IceHogs goaltender Arvid Soderblom stopped all 14 shots he faced in the period, while Adam Scheel kept Rockford off the board with three saves.

The IceHogs opened the scoring just under seven minutes into the second period when Andrei Altybarmakian snapped a shot past Scheel on a 2-on-1 rush. Texas answered less than a minute later when Tanner Kero set up Anthony Louis, who tapped a quick shot over Soderblom. Rockford regained the lead when Mike Hardman capped off a long shift in the Stars zone with a shot from the left circle that deflected off of a Texas defender and into the net.

Following a face-off win with under six minutes to play, Joel L'Esperance swept a rebound from the slot into the net to tie the game at 2-2. The Stars then dodged a bullet when Evan Barratt snuck a shot past Scheel, but Joe Cecconi kept it out of the net when he swept it off the goal line and out of harms way. Video review confirmed the call on the ice and the game stayed 2-2 for the time being.

17 seconds after the review, Ty Dellandrea snapped a shot under Soderblom's glove to give Texas the lead with three minutes left in regulation. The Stars hung on to win 3-2, notching their first victory of the season when trailing entering the third period. Scheel stopped 22 of 24 shots in the win, Texas' fourth in the last five games.

The Stars next travel to Chicago for a Wednesday night tilt against the Wolves at Allstate Arena at 7:00 p.m

Anthony Louis (TEX)

Ty Dellandrea (TEX)

Ben Gleason (TEX)

