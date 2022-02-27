Vanecek Strong, Bears Fall 3-1 to Comets

February 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - Vitek Vanecek stopped 21 shots in a conditioning start, and Jake Massie scored his first goal with the Chocolate and White, but the Hershey Bears fell to the Utica Comets, 3-1, tonight at GIANT Center. Hershey split the season series with the Comets, and the Bears record fell to 26-19-3-3.

Both goaltenders were strong in Sunday's contest, with Utica goaltender Akira Schmid and Vanecek trading saves in the first 40 minutes. The game remained scoreless after two periods, thanks to some big saves from Vanecek during an extended 5-on-3 penalty kill. The goal post helped out as well, denying two Fabian Zetterlund slap shots.

In the third period, Joe Gambardella broke the scoreless draw just 16 seconds into the frame, striking on a broken play from the right wing, tucking a shot past the left pad of Vanecek to make it 1-0. It was Gambardella's 10th goal of the season.

After another penalty kill from Hershey, the Comets would strike again to make it 2-0. Utica captain Ryan Schmelzer tallied his 10th of the season, redirecting a shot from the left point. The puck was stopped by Vanecek, then hit Hershey defenseman Dylan McIlrath and bounced into the net at 8:53.

Hershey would finally solve Schmid at 11:28 on the power play. Massie scored his first goal as a Bear, striking from the left wing on a perfect pass from Brett Leason. Alex Alexeyev also assisted to make the game 2-1 Utica.

Hershey pulled Vanecek for the extra attacker late, but Schmelzer sealed the win with an empty net goal at 19:07 to give the Comets the victory.

Shots finished 33-24 Utica. Hershey was 1-for-3 on the power play while the Comets went 0-for-3.

The Bears return to action on home ice on Wednesday night versus the Charlotte Checkers. It's Hersheypark Pass Night. Ticket information is available at HersheyBears.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.