Providence Bruins Back in the Win Column with 6-3 Win over Hartford Wolf Pack
February 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Justin Brazeau and Aaron Ness each scored two goals and Jack Studnicka recorded three points as the Providence Bruins took down the Hartford Wolf Pack, 6-3, on Sunday afternoon. Providence scored three power-play goals in the victory and outshot Hartford, 31-28. The win marks the P-Bruins fifth win in their last six games.
STATS
- Justin Brazeau extended his point streak to six games with two goals. He has recorded eight points (3G, 5A) during the six-game span.
- Jack Studnicka scored a goal and added two assists for his first three-point game of the season. He has seven points (2G, 5A) in his last six games.
- Aaron Ness picked up his first goal as a P-Bruin and added a second with an empty-net tally.
- Cameron Hughes picked up two assists to extend his point streak to four games. He has nine points (2G, 7A) during the four-game streak.
- Joona Koppanen pushed his point streak to three games with an assist.
- Samuel Asselin, Steven Fogarty, Tyler Lewington, Eduards Tralmaks, and Alex-Olivier Voyer each recorded one assist.
- Troy Grosenick made 25 saves in the win.
- Matt Filipe scored his fourth goal of the season.
NEXT GAME
- The P-Bruins will travel to Allentown, Pennsylvania and take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday, March 2 at PPL Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)
SPRINGFIELD 50 63 (.630)
PROVIDENCE 44 54 (.614)
HARTFORD 47 56 (.596)
HERSHEY 50 58 (.580)
CHARLOTTE 50 55 (.550)
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 50 52 (.520)
LEHIGH VALLEY 48 46 (.479)
BRIDGEPORT 51 47 (.461)
1st 2nd 3rd Final
HARTFORD 2 1 0 3
PROVIDENCE 2 2 2 6
