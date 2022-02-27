Providence Bruins Back in the Win Column with 6-3 Win over Hartford Wolf Pack

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Justin Brazeau and Aaron Ness each scored two goals and Jack Studnicka recorded three points as the Providence Bruins took down the Hartford Wolf Pack, 6-3, on Sunday afternoon. Providence scored three power-play goals in the victory and outshot Hartford, 31-28. The win marks the P-Bruins fifth win in their last six games.

STATS

- Justin Brazeau extended his point streak to six games with two goals. He has recorded eight points (3G, 5A) during the six-game span.

- Jack Studnicka scored a goal and added two assists for his first three-point game of the season. He has seven points (2G, 5A) in his last six games.

- Aaron Ness picked up his first goal as a P-Bruin and added a second with an empty-net tally.

- Cameron Hughes picked up two assists to extend his point streak to four games. He has nine points (2G, 7A) during the four-game streak.

- Joona Koppanen pushed his point streak to three games with an assist.

- Samuel Asselin, Steven Fogarty, Tyler Lewington, Eduards Tralmaks, and Alex-Olivier Voyer each recorded one assist.

- Troy Grosenick made 25 saves in the win.

- Matt Filipe scored his fourth goal of the season.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will travel to Allentown, Pennsylvania and take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday, March 2 at PPL Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)

SPRINGFIELD 50 63 (.630)

PROVIDENCE 44 54 (.614)

HARTFORD 47 56 (.596)

HERSHEY 50 58 (.580)

CHARLOTTE 50 55 (.550)

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 50 52 (.520)

LEHIGH VALLEY 48 46 (.479)

BRIDGEPORT 51 47 (.461)

1st 2nd 3rd Final

HARTFORD 2 1 0 3

PROVIDENCE 2 2 2 6

