Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves
February 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goaltender Lukas Dostal from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Dostal, 21 (6/22/00), is 1-1-0 with a 2.54 goals-against average (GAA) and .929 save percentage (SV%) in three appearances (two starts) with the Ducks this season. The 6-1, 192-pound goaltender won his NHL debut Jan. 9 vs. Detroit, establishing the record for most saves by a Ducks goaltender in their NHL debut (33). At 21 years, 201 days, he became the fifth goaltender in Ducks history to make his NHL debut at age 21 or younger.
Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, the Brno, Czech Republic native has posted an 11-8-0 record with one shutout, a 2.51 GAA and .915 SV% in 21 games with San Diego. Dostal earned his first AHL shutout yesterday (Feb. 26) at Henderson, stopped all 27 shots faced to become the youngest Gulls goaltender to earn a shutout (21 years, 249 days). Dostal is 26-17-0 with one shutout, a 2.71 GAA and .916 SV% in 45 career AHL games with San Diego.
