Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves

February 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goaltender Lukas Dostal from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Dostal, 21 (6/22/00), is 1-1-0 with a 2.54 goals-against average (GAA) and .929 save percentage (SV%) in three appearances (two starts) with the Ducks this season. The 6-1, 192-pound goaltender won his NHL debut Jan. 9 vs. Detroit, establishing the record for most saves by a Ducks goaltender in their NHL debut (33). At 21 years, 201 days, he became the fifth goaltender in Ducks history to make his NHL debut at age 21 or younger.

Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, the Brno, Czech Republic native has posted an 11-8-0 record with one shutout, a 2.51 GAA and .915 SV% in 21 games with San Diego. Dostal earned his first AHL shutout yesterday (Feb. 26) at Henderson, stopped all 27 shots faced to become the youngest Gulls goaltender to earn a shutout (21 years, 249 days). Dostal is 26-17-0 with one shutout, a 2.71 GAA and .916 SV% in 45 career AHL games with San Diego.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.