Vanecek Assigned to Hershey on Conditioning Loan, Copley Returns to Bears

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Vitek Vanecek has been assigned to the Bears on a conditioning loan. Additionally, goaltender Pheonix Copley has been re-assigned to the Bears.

Vanecek, 26, is 10-6-5 in 24 games for the Capitals this season, posting a 2.39 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage to go along with two shutouts. He has not played since Feb. 1 when he sustained an upper-body injury at Pittsburgh.

Vanecek made his NHL debut on Jan. 15, 2021, stopping 30 shots in a 2-1 win over Buffalo. His first shutout also came against the Sabres, on March 15, 2021. His 21 wins in 2020-21 led NHL rookies and were the second-most ever by a Capitals rookie, after former Bear Michal Neuvirth collected 27 during the 2010-11 season.

The netminder played 141 career games with Hershey from 2016-2020, going 71-43-16 with a 2.59 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He collected 11 shutouts with Hershey, and was a two-time AHL All-Star with the Bears, including being named the MVP of the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic.

Vanecek will wear #43 for the Bears during his conditioning assignment.

Copley, 30, has played 22 games with the Bears this season, going 13-7-2 with two shutouts, a 2.43 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. He made 21 saves in his Washington season debut on Feb. 2 against the Edmonton Oilers and has appeared in two games for the Capitals this season. In 31 career NHL games, the North Pole, Alaska native is 16-9-3 with one shutout, a 2.98 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage.

During the 2020-21 season, Copley led Hershey goaltenders in wins (10), shutouts (2) and games played (15) and ranked seventh in wins and eighth in goals-against average (2.66) in the AHL. Copley and Zach Fucale received the AHL's Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award in 2020-21, presented to the goaltenders on the team which allows the fewest goals per game in the regular season.

In 213 career AHL games, Copley has a 113-67-24 record with 15 shutouts, a 2.53 goals-against average and .910 save percentage.

The Bears host the Utica Comets this evening at 5 p.m.

