Vanecek Assigned to Hershey on Conditioning Loan, Copley Returns to Bears
February 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Vitek Vanecek has been assigned to the Bears on a conditioning loan. Additionally, goaltender Pheonix Copley has been re-assigned to the Bears.
Vanecek, 26, is 10-6-5 in 24 games for the Capitals this season, posting a 2.39 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage to go along with two shutouts. He has not played since Feb. 1 when he sustained an upper-body injury at Pittsburgh.
Vanecek made his NHL debut on Jan. 15, 2021, stopping 30 shots in a 2-1 win over Buffalo. His first shutout also came against the Sabres, on March 15, 2021. His 21 wins in 2020-21 led NHL rookies and were the second-most ever by a Capitals rookie, after former Bear Michal Neuvirth collected 27 during the 2010-11 season.
The netminder played 141 career games with Hershey from 2016-2020, going 71-43-16 with a 2.59 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He collected 11 shutouts with Hershey, and was a two-time AHL All-Star with the Bears, including being named the MVP of the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic.
Vanecek will wear #43 for the Bears during his conditioning assignment.
Copley, 30, has played 22 games with the Bears this season, going 13-7-2 with two shutouts, a 2.43 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. He made 21 saves in his Washington season debut on Feb. 2 against the Edmonton Oilers and has appeared in two games for the Capitals this season. In 31 career NHL games, the North Pole, Alaska native is 16-9-3 with one shutout, a 2.98 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage.
During the 2020-21 season, Copley led Hershey goaltenders in wins (10), shutouts (2) and games played (15) and ranked seventh in wins and eighth in goals-against average (2.66) in the AHL. Copley and Zach Fucale received the AHL's Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award in 2020-21, presented to the goaltenders on the team which allows the fewest goals per game in the regular season.
In 213 career AHL games, Copley has a 113-67-24 record with 15 shutouts, a 2.53 goals-against average and .910 save percentage.
The Bears host the Utica Comets this evening at 5 p.m. It's AmeriChoice FCU Cowbell Night for the first 4,000 fans. Tickets are available at HersheyBears.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2022
- Heat Look to Close out February with Weekend Sweep - Stockton Heat
- Toronto Marlies Host Amerks in Second Half of Home-And-Home - Toronto Marlies
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Sunday, February 27 at Toronto - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Look for Weekend Sweep as They Head to Providence to Battle Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Comets at Bears, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Vanecek Assigned to Hershey on Conditioning Loan, Copley Returns to Bears - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs and Stars Meet for Final Time in Regular Season - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #44: Ontario at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Roadrunners Fight Cancer Weekend Begins With 6-5 Victory Over Ontario Reign - Tucson Roadrunners
- Toronto Marlies Top Amerks' in North Division Battle - Toronto Marlies
- Carcone, Tucson Fend off Reign - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.