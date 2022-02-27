Wolf Pack Look for Weekend Sweep as They Head to Providence to Battle Bruins

February 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will look to sweep their crucial three-in-three weekend this afternoon when they take the short trip to Rhode Island to take on the Providence Bruins. The game concludes a home-and-home set that started last night at the XL Center in Hartford.

Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the ninth of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Bruins during the 2021-22 season. It is the fourth of five meetings between the sides at the Dunkin' Donuts Center this season, and concludes a back-to-back, home-and-home set. They'll wrap up the season series at the Dunkin' Donuts Center on Monday, April 4th at 7:05 p.m.

The Wolf Pack scored their first regulation victory in the season series last night, defeating the Bruins 5-2 at the XL Center. Matt Lorito, Austin Rueschhoff, Nils Lundkvist, Patrick Khodorenko, and Ty Ronning all scored in the victory. The Wolf Pack went two-for-four on the powerplay in the victory, while killing off all eight Bruin powerplay opportunities.

The Bruins have scored first in all eight prior meetings this season and have collected at least a point in seven of eight games. The Wolf Pack are 4-3-1-0 against the Bruins this season, while Providence is 4-1-1-2.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack won their second straight game in regulation last night with their 5-2 triumph over the Bruins. The win pushed the Pack to 25-15-4-2, good for a points percentage of .609 and second place in the Atlantic Division. Jonny Brodzinski tallied three assists last night, the first time he has done that in his career.

Brodzinski leads the club in scoring with 38 points (18 g, 20 a) on the season. His 18 goals are also tops on the Wolf Pack. Anthony Greco sits second on the club in scoring with 34 points (9 g, 25 a) on the season. Ronning's goal last night gives him eleven on the season, a new career high. He has four points (2g, 2 a) in the last two games. All four points have come in the third period. Lundkvist's goal was his second career tally in the AHL and was also his second career game winning goal.

Bruins Outlook:

The Bruins enter tonight's game with a record of 23-14-3-3, good for a points percentage of .605 and a third place standing in the Atlantic Division. The Bruins had their four-game winning streak snapped last night at the XL Center. Joona Koppanen and Justin Brazeau had the goals for the Bruins, while Kyle Keyser made 33 saves.

Cameron Hughes leads the Bruins in scoring with 33 points (10 g, 23 a) on the campaign. Zach Senyshyn is tops on the club in goal scoring with 14 tallies so far this season. Goaltender Troy Grosenick leads the club in wins with 12. Jesper Froden and Jack Achan were recalled by the parent Boston Bruins earlier this week.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: https://mixlr.com/hfd-wolf-pack/

The Pack is back at the XL Center this Wednesday, March 2nd, at 7:00 p.m. when the Bellville Senators come to town. The Pack will also host the Hershey Bears next Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. and the Bridgeport Islanders next Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.