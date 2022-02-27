Admirals Topped by Eagles in OT

Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals earned a point on Sunday afternoon in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Colorado Eagles at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Stefan Matteau provided the game winner for Colorado with 3:09 remaining in the overtime period, keeping his team undefeated against Milwaukee on the season.

Seven players earned a point in the matchup for the Admirals (26-21-4-2), who fell to 0-1-1-2 against the Eagles this year.

Colorado started the scoring just 14 seconds into the contest when Sampo Ranta buried a rebound on the doorstep, marking the quickest goal tallied against the Ads all year.

The Admirals leveled the score late in the opening frame, as Cole Schneider slid a pass across the crease and Kole Sherwood finished it with 24 seconds remaining in the first.

Kole's brother Kiefer Sherwood contributed the first goal of the sandwich period for the Eagles, taking a pass from Dylan Sikura and beating Admirals' goaltender Connor Ingram with a backhand flick.

Tommy Novak tied the game just 1:56 into the final stanza, taking a feed from Cole Smith in front of the net and backhanding a shot past Eagles' netminder Justus Annunen.

Milwaukee took its first lead of the contest with 8:25 remaining in the game when Tommy Apap redirected a Dylan Blujus shot from the right circle for his first goal of the season.

Kiefer Sherwood evened the matchup with only 38 seconds remaining in regulation, totaling his second of the day and third of the weekend on a one-timer from the right circle before his team sealed it in overtime.

Ingram made 16 saves on 20 shots in the match, while Colorado's Annunen stopped 34 of 37 shots in Sunday's meeting.

The Ads remain home for their next bout, hosting the Texas Stars on Friday, Mar. 4 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

