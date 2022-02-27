5 Things: Heat at Abbottsford

STOCKTON HEAT (30-8-3-1) at ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS (21-17-3-1)

4:00 p.m. PST | Broadcast: AHLTV, Fox Sports 1280, Spreaker

Leading Scorers

Heat:

Goals - Matthew Phillips (20)

Points - Matthew Phillips (46)

Canucks:

Goals - Sheldon Dries (26)

Points - Sheldon Dries (45)

Special Teams

Heat:

PP - 36-for-175, 20.6% (11th)/PK - 163-for-187, 87.2% (1st)

Canucks:

PP - 43-for-180, 23.9% (3rd)/PK - 157-for-196, 80.1% (19th)

1. HEAT INDEX

Five games, five wins for the Stockton Heat over the Abbotsford Canucks, the latest coming on Friday in a 4-1 victory. The Heat got the upper hand early, Jakob Pelletier netting his marker 1:04 into the action, and kept their foot on the gas for the remainder of the opening frame with goals from Matthew Phillips and Byron Froese for a 3-0 edge after a period. Dustin Wolf provided steady work between the pipes with 25 stops on 26 shots faced, and the Heat were able to limit the AHL's third-ranked power play to 1-for-6 on the night.

2. THIS, THAT, THE OTHER

THIS... Jakob Pelletier's two-point effort on Friday is nothing new - the rookie's 10th multi-point effort of the season, the third-best total on the team behind Matthew Phillips and Glenn Gawdin with 12 apiece. Of particular note, when he scores a goal that's a great sign for Stockton, the Heat now 13-0-0-1 on the year when No. 49 lights the lamp. Pelletier now has three goals and six points in five games against the Canucks this season. THAT... With Friday's win, the Heat became the first Western Conference team to 30 victories on the year. As February comes to a close, the Heat are rapidly approaching the team records for both wins (34) and points (77) for a campaign. The Heat own the league's best record so far this season, entering Sunday at 30-8-3-1 (.762) and are tops in road games at 14-5-0-1, 3-for-3 at Abbotsford. THE OTHER... Nobody is as hot as the Stockton Heat, who have amassed wins in eight and points in nine of the last 10 - top marks in the AHL. Today, the Heat look to match their season-long road win streak of five games, matching a month-long run from October through November, and aim to stay perfect against the Canucks with wins in five of five tilts entering Sunday's action.

3. PLAYERS TO WATCH

Heat - Matthew Phillips

Phillips is as hot as they come, amassing nine points in Stockton's last three games. He has 13 points in seven games in February and has tormented Abbotsford with nine points and six goals in five games.

Canucks - Sheldon Dries

Dries accounted for the lone Abbotsford score in Friday's game, the AHL's second-place goal scorer's first marker against the Heat this season.

4. MILESTONES WITHIN REACH

Kevin Gravel is one goal shy of 20 in his AHL career.

Justin Kirkland is three goals shy of 50 in his AHL career.

5. QUOTABLE

"The parallels to me, both teams have been really consistent. Mitch Love deserves a ton of credit, along with the staff here, they've done a really good job. Both teams to me, to have success through the regular season, you have to be consistent and both teams have done that." - Brad Treliving on the success from both Calgary and Stockton this season

