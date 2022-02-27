Toronto Marlies Top Amerks' in North Division Battle

The Toronto Marlies blanked the Rochester Americans on Saturday afternoon by a score of 4-0. This was the Marlies first shutout victory this season, and Erik Källgren's first career AHL shutout. Toronto is now 14-9-2-1 against North Division opponents and 3-1-0-0 against the Americans.

In the first period, the Marlies came out strong. Leading scorer Brett Seney found the back of the net for his 14th of the season, but that would be all the scoring in the first frame. The two teams exchanged chances in the second, but the score remained the same heading into the final frame.

In the third, Alex Steeves scored his 16th of the season on the power-play to double the Marlies lead. Later in the frame, Semyon Der-Arguchintsev tallied his 10th of the season, and Joey Anderson scored a short-handed empty netter with a minute and a half left in the game to seal the deal.

The two teams meet again on Sunday afternoon in Toronto at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Puck drop is at 4:00pm EST.

SCORING SUMMARY

Toronto: B. Seney (14) (J. Anderson, F. Král), A. Steeves (16) PP (J. Duszak, J. Anderson), S. Der-Arguchintsev (10) (Unassisted), J. Anderson (18) EN, SH (A. Suomela, K. Rubīns)

Goaltender: E. Källgren (22/22) W

Rochester: No goals

Goaltender: A. Dell (36/39) L

ON THE SCORESHEET

Brett Seney opened the scoring at 3:32 of the first period. This was his fourth goal against Rochester this season. He has points (1-3-4) in three consecutive games. Seney has 39 points (14 goals, 25 assists) in 37 games with the Marlies, with 19 points (9 goals, 10 assists) collected in the first period.

Alex Steeves scored on the power play at 5:19 of the third period. He has points (3-4-7) in four consecutive games. Steeves had a career-high eight shots on goal.

Semyon Der-Arguchintsev scored unassisted at 11:31 of the third period. He has 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 38 games this season.

Joey Anderson scored shorthanded on the empty net at 18:35 of the third period. He earlier recorded the primary assist on Seney's first period goal and the secondary assist on Steeves' third period goal. In his last seven games, he has 10 points (5 goals, 5 assists). This was his fifth three-point game of the season.

Filip Král registered the secondary assist on Seney's first period goal. He has 19 points (3 goals, 16 assists) in 39 games with the Marlies this season.

Joseph Duszak picked up the primary assist on Steeves' third period power play goal. He has points (2-5-7) in his last seven games.

Antti Suomela had the primary assist on Anderson's third period goal. He has 19 points (10 goals, 9 assists) in 25 games with the Marlies.

Kristiāns Rubīns recorded the secondary assist on Anderson's third period goal.

Erik Källgren stopped all 22 shots he faced. This was his first career AHL shutout.

OF NOTE

This was Toronto's first shutout of the season.

Toronto has recorded four or more goals in 26 games (21-2-2-1) this season.

Toronto went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill and 1-for-6 on the power play. Toronto is 18-9-1-0 when scoring on the power play and 12-7-1-0 when not allowing a goal on the penalty kill.

Toronto had a 40-22 edge in shots in all situations. Alex Steeves led the Marlies with eight shots on goal. Toronto is 9-3-1-0 when outshooting their opponents.

The Marlies are 14-9-2-1 against North Division opponents and 3-1-0-0 against the Americans. Toronto has outscored Rochester 16-10 through four games.

RECORD WHEN

Scoring first 18-1-1-1

Leading after 1 13-1-2-1

Leading after 2 18-1-2-1

On the road 12-8-1-0

February 5-2-1-0

Saturday 8-4-2-0

MARLIES LEADERS

*Amongst active players

Goals 18 (J. Anderson)

Assists 28 (J. Duszak)

Points 39 (B. Seney)

PPG 6 (J. Anderson)

Shots 106 (A. Steeves)

+/- +12 (B. Seney)

PIMS 57 (R. Clune)

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH GREG MOORE

On today's game:

It was a good 60-minute effort. Good energy, good start. We built momentum, got stronger as the game went on in terms of managing the puck and not giving them turnovers in transition towards our net.

On Källgren's shutout:

He was great today. That's back-to-back games in this barn where he's done a really good job shutting the door. I don't know if the shutout has been on the mind for anyone. I'm sure for him as any goalie is looking to get their first and even to this point, he probably deserves a shutout prior to this one. There were a couple of games here and there where we had some leads and we didn't shut the door the way we should in the third period. He's been really patient, he's been working really hard. The consistency and the calmness in which he plays gives our team a lot of confidence.

JOEY ANDERSON (1 GOAL, 2 ASSISTS)

On today's game:

Today was an awesome effort by everyone. Right out of the gate, we were physical. (Källgren) played great in the back end. We were simple with the puck. Like I said, I think this is the most physical game we've played and it's just awesome that guys stepped up today. There wasn't a guy out there that wasn't carrying his weight. It was a complete 60-minutes from us today. It was really awesome for us to be able to help (Källgren) get that shutout today. It's something we can build off of as a group.

ERIK KÄLLGREN (FIRST CAREER AHL SHUTOUT)

On his first shutout and whether he had thought about it this season:

You think about it. I think about it. You want to get the one. I'm not going to lie to you. We've been close a couple times before but of course we get the win and that's the most important thing but to get that shutout is nice.

On the team's performance in front of him:

We were very solid defensively. A couple of guys made some really big plays defensively. That obviously helps a lot. I think they had 11 shots for the last two periods. That definitely helps me. This is a team win and you can't get a shutout without the team.

UPCOMING GAMES:

*All times Eastern Standard Time

February 27 vs. Rochester - 4:00 p.m.

March 2 vs. Abbotsford - 7:00 p.m.

March 5 at Cleveland - 7:00 p.m.

March 6 at Cleveland - 12:00 p.m.

March 8 vs. Providence - 3:00 p.m.

