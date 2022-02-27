Game #44: Ontario at Tucson

February 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Regular Season Game #44 -Ontario Reign at Tucson Roadrunners

3:00 p.m. MST, Tucson Arena, Tucson, Arizona

Referees: Brandon Blandina (39) Jordan Samuels-Thomas (42)

Linesmen: Anthony Caruso (54) Jake Herzog (48)

The Roadrunners will wrap up their four-game home stand Sunday afternoon at the Tucson Arena, as they'll host the Ontario for the second-straight matchup as part of Roadrunners Fight Cancer Weekend. Tucson took the first game of the series Saturday night by a score of 6-5, fueled by Mike Carcone's second hat trick of the month and Jan Jenik's second two-goal outing in his last three games. The Roadrunners will once again be wearing their hot pink jerseys and will be auctioning them off the players' backs after the game to benefit Banner Health University of Arizona Cancer Center.

Three Things

1) Saturday's matchup between the Roadrunners and Reign was another high-scoring affair between these Pacific Division Rivals. The 6-5 Tucson victory was the fifth time in six meetings that the Roadrunners and Reign have combined for 9+ goals and fourth matchup with double-digit goals. Three of the last four meetings between Tucson and Ontario have been decided by just one goal, dating back to a 4-3 overtime victory for the Roadrunners on December 18. The season series is currently tied at three wins apiece, with the final two matchups of the season taking place over the next four days.

2) Fueling Tucson's Saturday night victory were high-scoring forwards Mike Carcone and Jan Jenik. Five of the six total goals for Tucson were scored by either Carcone or Jenik, as Carcone recorded his fifth career AHL hat trick and second in the last month. The 25-year-old gave the Roadrunners all three of their leads in the contest and became the first 20+ goal scorer for Tucson since the 2019-2020 season. Jenik posted his second two-goal performance in his last three appearances and has seven points (5g 2a) in his last four home games.

3) A win Sunday would give Tucson a 4-3 advantage in the season series over Ontario and a sweep of the Reign over Roadrunners Fight Cancer Weekend. A victory would also cap off February as the winningest month of season for the Roadrunners. Tucson has scored at least three goals in six of their nine matchups this month, and four or more goals in four of their nine games dating back to February 4. The Roadrunners have tallied nine power-play goals in as many games this month, with Mike Carcone leading the way with four of the nine.

What's The Word?

"Right now [Carcone] has been creating his own luck in all kinds of different situations for the last 20 games. He's had an unbelievable mindset."

Roadrunners Head Coach Jay Varady on the recent success of forward Mike Carcone, after the 25-year-old recorded his second hat trick of the month in Saturday's series opener.

Number to Know

3 - The number of home wins by the Roadrunners and goaltender Ivan Prosvetov in their last four games at the Tucson Arena. All three have come by a single goal, including Saturday's 6-5 victory over the Reign. Prosvetov stopped 36 in the win Saturday, including 16 in the first period alone, tying a season high. The Roadrunners have trailed in all three wins and erased deficits of 2-1 and 3-2 in Saturday's series opener.

We're Doing It Live

Today's game will be broadcast on AHLtv and live in Southern Arizona on the CW Tucson, as well as on the radio on Fox Sports 1450AM, or on the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 2:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-Up, as Jimmy Peebles gets you ready for the game before "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has the call at 3:00 p.m. live from the Tucson Arena.

American Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2022

