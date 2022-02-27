Andreoff Rallies Islanders over Charlotte

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Andy Andreoff scored both the game-tying and game-winning goals on Sunday afternoon to help the Bridgeport Islanders (19-23-5-4), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, capture a 5-3 comeback win against the Charlotte Checkers (26-21-3-0) at Webster Bank Arena.

The Islanders rallied from a two-goal deficit at the first intermission by scoring four unanswered goals to complete the eight-game season series (4-3-0-1). Chris Terry, Arnaud Durandeau and Jeff Kubiak also capitalized for Bridgeport, while Andreoff extended his point streak to six games (five goals, two assists) with his first multi-goal performance of the season.

Cory Schneider (6-9-2) made 37 saves on 40 shots.

It didn't take long for the scoring to get started on Sunday, as Terry beat Darien native Spencer Knight just 68 seconds into the game with his team-leading 17th goal of the season. The veteran forward parked himself in front of the net and received a centering feed from Otto Koivula before forcing home a one-time shot under Knight's pads. It was Terry's first of two points in the game (one goal, one assist) and Koivula's team-best 26th assist - which shares 18th place in the AHL.

Luke Henman netted the first of three straight goals for Charlotte at 6:06 of the first period, tying the game at 1-1 with his third goal of the season. He crashed the net and converted on a rebound created by Carsen Twarynski's heavy shot.

Cale Fleury gave Charlotte a 2-1 advantage at 12:32 of the opening frame with a wrist shot from the right hash marks that sailed past Schneider's glove. Just 40 seconds later, the Checkers made it 3-1 when Dennis Cholowski's slap shot rebounded off the crossbar, hit Schneider's back, and rolled in.

Durandeau sparked the Islanders' furious comeback effort with his ninth goal of the season, and second in as many days, at 5:20 of the second. He skated to the crease and guided home Grant Hutton's rebound following a lengthy shot from the blue line.

Andreoff tied the contest less than seven minutes later when he intercepted a clearing attempt in the offensive zone and walked into a wide-open slap shot, beating Knight high on the blocker side at the 11:40 mark. Andreoff then restored the Islanders' lead at 11:18 of the third period when he moved in down the left wing and wristed a shot past a surprised Knight on his glove side.

Kubiak iced the game with a shorthanded, empty-net goal at 18:36 of the third period. It was just the second shorthanded goal of the season for Bridgeport.

The Islanders finished the game 0-for-2 on the power play, but 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Next Time Out: The Islanders continue a four-game homestand against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins next Friday, Mar. 4th. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. at Webster Bank Arena. The game can be heard online through the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, or seen via AHLTV.

