Game Preview: Comets at Bears, 5 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, this evening versus the Utica Comets. Puck drop is slated for 5 p.m. from GIANT Center. This is Utica's lone visit to GIANT Center this season, and the club's first visit to Hershey since Oct. 26, 2019, a 2-1 shootout win for the Comets. Utica is the AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils.

Utica Comets (30-11-5) at Hershey Bears (26-18-3-3)

February 27, 2022 | 5 P.M. | Game #51 | GIANT Center

Referees: Mike Dietrich (#15), Patrick Hanrahan (#52)

Linespersons: Bob Goodman (#90), C.J. Murray (#68)

Tonight's Promotion:

AmeriChoice FCU Cowbell Night (First 4,000 fans)

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears were last in action on Friday, scoring a 4-0 victory over Utica at the Adirondack Bank Center. Hershey's Zach Fucale recorded a 34-save shutout as Hershey blanked the Eastern Conference's top team on the road. Aliaksei Protas opened the scoring for Hershey on the power play at 5:25, striking from the right circle for his third goal of the season. Mike Vecchione, celebrating his 29th birthday, scored on a breakaway at 2:53 of the middle frame, and Brian Pinho added two goals, including an empty net marker in the third period to give Hershey the win. Lucas Johansen and Mason Morelli each had a pair of assists for Hershey. After losing to Hershey Friday, the Comets dropped a second straight game last night, falling at Syracuse, 6-3. Samuel Laberge scored twice for the Comets in the loss.

VITEK RETURNS:

Earlier this morning, the Washington Capitals announced that goaltender Vitek Vanecek had been assigned to the Hershey Bears on a conditioning loan. The netminder is returning from an upper-body injury sustained at Pittsburgh on Feb. 1. Vanecek is 10-6-5 in 24 games for the Capitals this season, posting a 2.39 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage to go along with two shutouts. A fan-favorite during his four seasons in Hershey, Vanecek played 141 career games with the Bears from 2016-2020, going 71-43-16 with a 2.59 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He collected 11 shutouts with Hershey, and was a two-time AHL All-Star with the Bears, including being named the MVP of the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic.

BRETT'S BACK:

On Thursday, the Washington Capitals announced that forward Brett Leason had been re-assigned to Hershey. Leason has skated in 35 games with the Capitals this season, collecting six points (3g, 3a). He has one goal in six outings with the Bears this season, last playing for Hershey on Dec. 21, his only AHL game since October. Leason had 20 points (9g, 11a) in 33 games for Hershey last season.

PINS POWERS UP:

Forward Brian Pinho posted a pair of goals in Friday's win at Utica, giving him eight markers in 26 games this season. Pinho has scored in three of his past four outings, collecting four goals over that time frame. In his AHL career, Pinho has scored 78 points (40g, 38a) in 171 career games.

BEARS BITES:

With two helpers on Friday, Lucas Johansen notched his third multi-assist game over his past seven contests...Hershey goaltender Zach Fucale's next appearance will be the 100th of his American Hockey League career...Hershey has outscored opponents 53-38 in the second period this season...Utica coach Kevin Dineen was the head coach of the 2005-06 Portland Pirates. Hershey defeated Dineen's club in the Eastern Conference Finals in a Game 7 thriller en route to a Calder Cup title.

