IceHogs and Stars Meet for Final Time in Regular Season

February 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs and Texas Stars turn right around for the second game of the back-to-back matchups today at 4:00 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center. Today is the eighth and final meeting between the two Central Division clubs this season.

Know Before You Go - Join us Tonight at the BMO!

Wear Your Mask - All fans entering the BMO Harris Bank Center over the age of two are required to wear a face mask that completely covers their nose and mouth, except when actively eating or drinking.

Your Phone is Your Ticket - All guests are required to enter IceHogs home games at the BMO Harris Bank Center using a mobile ticket. Be sure to download the IceHogs mobile app, as no printouts or screenshots will be accepted. Download the IceHogs app here!

Leave Your Bags/Purses at Home - The Rockford IceHogs and BMO Harris Bank Center will continue to enforce their clear-bag gameday policy. Clear Back Policy

Cashless Payments Only - Don't forget the BMO Harris Bank Center is a fully cashless arena; cash will not be accepted for food, beverage, and merchandise purchases.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO Harris Bank

Watch and listen to tonight's game and every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in on 23.3 Circle TV and listen from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premier source for local events, news and culture.

One Win Away

Heading into today's matchup the IceHogs are 4-3-0-0 against the Stars. A 7-4 win against Texas last night helped the IceHogs gain critical points in the Central Division and set them up for a potential series win. With just one regular season contest remaining between the Hogs and Stars, a win today would clinch the series for the IceHogs.

Production All Around

In last night's win over the Stars, 13 different IceHogs recorded points, with six different guys scoring on 7 goals. Forward Mike Hardman led the way with two goals and an assist while forward Brett Connolly tallied once and had two assists. Defenseman Ian Mitchell and forward Carson Gicewicz both picked up two assists as well.

Road Trippin'

After today's rematch, the IceHogs won't see home ice until nearly three weeks later on March 19. Rockford starts a five-game road trip beginning in Winnipeg, Manitoba when they take on the Manitoba Moose on Thursday, March 2 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 5 at 2:00 p.m. From there the IceHogs will make stops in Milwaukee and Cleveland before returning back to the BMO to take on Grand Rapids at 6:00 p.m. on March 19.

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 22-19-3-1, 4th in Central Division

Texas: 17-19-5-4, 7th in Central Division

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Thu., Oct. 28 @ Texas: 4-1 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat., Oct. 30 @ Texas: 4-3 Win Recap & Highlights

Fri., Dec. 17 @ Texas: 3-1 Win Recap & Highlights

Sat., Dec. 18 @ Texas: 3-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

Fri., Jan. 21 vs. Texas: 5-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat., Jan. 22 vs. Texas: 3-2 Shootout Win Recap & Highlights

Sat., Feb. 26 vs. Texas: 7-4 Win Recap & Highlights

Sun., Feb. 27 vs. Texas:

IceHogs vs. Stars 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

4-3-0-0

IceHogs vs. Stars, All-Time

32-20-4-4

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Texas: Neil Graham (3rd season with Stars)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Texas: Dallas Stars

