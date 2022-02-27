IceHogs and Stars Meet for Final Time in Regular Season
February 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs and Texas Stars turn right around for the second game of the back-to-back matchups today at 4:00 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center. Today is the eighth and final meeting between the two Central Division clubs this season.
Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO Harris Bank
Watch and listen to tonight's game and every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in on 23.3 Circle TV and listen from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premier source for local events, news and culture.
One Win Away
Heading into today's matchup the IceHogs are 4-3-0-0 against the Stars. A 7-4 win against Texas last night helped the IceHogs gain critical points in the Central Division and set them up for a potential series win. With just one regular season contest remaining between the Hogs and Stars, a win today would clinch the series for the IceHogs.
Production All Around
In last night's win over the Stars, 13 different IceHogs recorded points, with six different guys scoring on 7 goals. Forward Mike Hardman led the way with two goals and an assist while forward Brett Connolly tallied once and had two assists. Defenseman Ian Mitchell and forward Carson Gicewicz both picked up two assists as well.
Road Trippin'
After today's rematch, the IceHogs won't see home ice until nearly three weeks later on March 19. Rockford starts a five-game road trip beginning in Winnipeg, Manitoba when they take on the Manitoba Moose on Thursday, March 2 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 5 at 2:00 p.m. From there the IceHogs will make stops in Milwaukee and Cleveland before returning back to the BMO to take on Grand Rapids at 6:00 p.m. on March 19.
View Game Notes, Rosters & Biographies
2021-22 Regular-Season Records:
Rockford: 22-19-3-1, 4th in Central Division
Texas: 17-19-5-4, 7th in Central Division
2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):
Thu., Oct. 28 @ Texas: 4-1 Loss Recap & Highlights
Sat., Oct. 30 @ Texas: 4-3 Win Recap & Highlights
Fri., Dec. 17 @ Texas: 3-1 Win Recap & Highlights
Sat., Dec. 18 @ Texas: 3-2 Loss Recap & Highlights
Fri., Jan. 21 vs. Texas: 5-2 Loss Recap & Highlights
Sat., Jan. 22 vs. Texas: 3-2 Shootout Win Recap & Highlights
Sat., Feb. 26 vs. Texas: 7-4 Win Recap & Highlights
Sun., Feb. 27 vs. Texas:
IceHogs vs. Stars 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record
4-3-0-0
IceHogs vs. Stars, All-Time
32-20-4-4
Head Coaches
Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)
Texas: Neil Graham (3rd season with Stars)
NHL Affiliate
Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks
Texas: Dallas Stars
