Toledo Walleye Weekly

Overall Record: 45-17-1-2, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 5 Wins

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

April 1 vs. Fort Wayne (5-4 Win)

April 2 vs. Indy (4-3 Win)

April 3 vs. Kalamazoo (4-1 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

April 6 at Fort Wayne at 7:35 p.m. (7:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

April 8 at Fort Wayne at 8:05 p.m. (7:50 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

April 9 at Wheeling at 7:10 p.m. (7:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

April 10 at Wheeling at 4:10 p.m. (4:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

Walleye Weekly Schedule

(Monday, April 4 through Sunday, April 10)

Monday, April 4 - No Practice

Tuesday, April 5 - Practice 11:00 a.m. at Tam-O-Shanter

Wednesday, April 6 - Game at Fort Wayne at 7:35 p.m.

Thursday, April 7 - No Practice

Friday, April 8 - Game at Fort Wayne at 8:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 9 - Game at Wheeling at 7:10 p.m.

Sunday, April 10 - Game at Wheeling at 4:10 p.m.

**PLEASE NOTE: ALL TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Walleye Notes

Checkmark for the Central Division: A perfect three win week helped the Toledo Walleye clinch the Central Division title for the 2021-22 season. It is the fifth time in Walleye history that the fish are Division Champs joining the 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 teams. The Walleye have also clinched home ice through the first three rounds of the Kelly Cup Playoffs by already having more points than any Mountain Division team can reach.

Pack that barn: Toledo picked up a pair of sellouts over the weekend, giving the team 18 on the season. For the season, Toledo sits atop the ECHL with an average attendance of 7,332 per contest.

Heard that for goals: Forward Mitchell Heard went ballistic this weekend, scoring five goals in the three games played this weekend. That is one more than he scored in twelve games played during the month of March. Two of those goals came on the power play while his goal Saturday night was the game-winner in a 4-3 win over Indy. Since signing with the Walleye in early December, Heard has 41 points (18G, 23A) and 70 penalty minutes in 44 contests.

Six games on the road left: Toledo will play its next six games on the road before finishing the 2021-22 season on April 16 against Kalamazoo. This week it's a four game trek with a pair in Fort Wayne and also two in Wheeling. The Walleye hold a 7-4-0 record against the Komets this season but are just 2-3-0 against the Nailers this year.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Mitchell Heard (5 goals - 1 assist = 6 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Max Milosek (2-0-0, 2.50 GAA, .917 save %)

