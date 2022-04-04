ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
April 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Jacksonville's Hawerchuk fined, suspended
Jacksonville's Ben Hawerchuk has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #856, Jacksonville at Norfolk, on April 3.
Hawerchuk was assessed a match penalty for fighting under Rule #46.15 at 12:15 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Hawerchuk will miss Jacksonville's games at South Carolina (April 6) and at Atlanta (April 8).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Trois-Rivières' Gagnon fined, suspended
Trois-Rivières' Mathieu Gagnon has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #501, Reading at Trois-Rivières, on April 3.
Gagnon was assessed a game misconduct for aggressor at 11:01 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Gagnon will miss Trois-Rivières' games vs. Cincinnati (April 6) and at Worcester (April 8).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
