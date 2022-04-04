Jaremko Lifts Everblades to Key 3-2 OT Win in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Jake Jaremko's dramatic overtime goal lifted the Florida Everblades (38-19-6-4) to a crucial 3-2 win over the Orlando Solar Bears (31-29-5-1) Monday evening at Amway Center as the Blades continued their pursuit of the South Division's top seed for the upcoming ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs.

For the sixth straight game, the opposition struck first, as Orlando's Aaron Luchuk knocked home an unassisted goal off a Florida turnover to spot the Solar Bears a 1-0 lead just over six minutes into the hockey game. The opening period's only goal was Luchuk's 16th of the season and marked the fourth time in five games that Luchuk found the net since returning from a three-month stay with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

In the opening minutes of the second period, the Everblades wasted little time reversing the momentum as Blake Winiecki and Alex Aleardi scored just 57 seconds apart to give the good guys a 2-1 lead. Both Florida goals came off beautifully executed two-on-one opportunities. Winiecki netted his 29th of the year off assists from John McCarron and Ben Masella just 1:28 into the period, while Aleardi's 28th of the season came from a Jaremko feed at the 2:25 mark, the Blades' 2-1 advantage would hold up for the remainder of the period into the second intermission.

Just over five minutes into the third period, Orlando's Tye Felhaber knotted the contest at 2-2 after getting past the Blades defense for his fifth goal of the year and the Solar Bears' second unassisted tally of the evening. Neither team would find the net over the remainder of regulation and the contest went to overtime.

Some 5:32 into the overtime period, a wide-open Jaremko put in a backhander off a feed from Darik Angeli for his 16th goal of the season and a game-winner.

Everblades' netminder Parker Gahagen (17-9-2-1) recorded 24 saves to earn his fourth consecutive win.

The Blades' four-game road trip continues on Wednesday, with a pivotal 7:00 pm contest against the Atlanta Gladiators (42-21-3-1) at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. Both teams have already clinched playoff berths, but the top spot in the South Division remains up for grabs.

With Monday night's victory over the Solar Bears, the Everblades raised their points percentage to .642, hot on the heels of first-place Atlanta, which sports a .657 mark. The Blades and Gladiators both have five regular-season games remaining on the schedule, with three meetings remaining against each other.

