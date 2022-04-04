ECHL Transactions - April 4
April 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 4, 2022:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Indy:
Chris Jones, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Fort Wayne:
Add Samuel Harvey, G returned from bereavement leave
Greenville:
Add Jacob Ingham, G assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles
Delete Jacob Ingham, G placed on reserve
Idaho:
Delete Mason Mitchell, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/31)
Delete Austin Alger, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Iowa:
Add Jake Stevens, D signed contract, transferred from ATO
Kansas City:
Delete Anthony DeLuca, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/21)
Delete Greg Moro, D recalled by Stockton
Maine:
Add Reid Stefanson, F signed contract, transferred from ATO
Orlando:
Add Shawn Element, F assigned by Syracuse
Add Braydon Barker, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Alexei Melnichuk, G activated from reserve
Delete Maxim Cajkovic, F placed on reserve
Delete Brian Bowen, F placed on reserve
Delete Hunter Fejes, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/2)
Reading:
Add Kevin Conley, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Kevin Conley, F placed on reserve
Delete Shane Sellar, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Wichita:
Add Olivier Rodrigue, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Alex Peters, D loaned to Bakersfield
Delete Lucas Renard, G released as EBUG
