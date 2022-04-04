ECHL Transactions - April 4

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 4, 2022:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Indy:

Chris Jones, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Fort Wayne:

Add Samuel Harvey, G returned from bereavement leave

Greenville:

Add Jacob Ingham, G assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles

Delete Jacob Ingham, G placed on reserve

Idaho:

Delete Mason Mitchell, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/31)

Delete Austin Alger, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Iowa:

Add Jake Stevens, D signed contract, transferred from ATO

Kansas City:

Delete Anthony DeLuca, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/21)

Delete Greg Moro, D recalled by Stockton

Maine:

Add Reid Stefanson, F signed contract, transferred from ATO

Orlando:

Add Shawn Element, F assigned by Syracuse

Add Braydon Barker, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Alexei Melnichuk, G activated from reserve

Delete Maxim Cajkovic, F placed on reserve

Delete Brian Bowen, F placed on reserve

Delete Hunter Fejes, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/2)

Reading:

Add Kevin Conley, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Kevin Conley, F placed on reserve

Delete Shane Sellar, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Wichita:

Add Olivier Rodrigue, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Alex Peters, D loaned to Bakersfield

Delete Lucas Renard, G released as EBUG

