K-Wings Weekly - K-Wings Ready for Battle with Seven Games Left

Kalamazoo's playoff push heats up with five of seven games remaining at Wings Event Center.

OVERALL RECORD: 34-30-1-0

LAST WEEK: 2-1-0-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, play the Indy Fuel at home Tuesday, April 5, before playing three games this weekend. First, the K-Wings head to Iowa on Friday, April 8. Then, Kalamazoo returns home for two games against Fort Wayne (Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10).

The K-Wings went 2-1-0-0 (4-3 F/OT, 4-3, 1-4) over the past week. Most notably, beating Fort Wayne on the road Saturday, snapping its eight- game home winning streak.

After regaining control in OT against Iowa on Tuesday, Kalamazoo took it to Fort Wayne on Saturday. Unfortunately, the K-Wings couldn't carry the momentum into Sunday and lost to the Toledo Walleye on the road.

Five of the K-Wings last seven regular season games are at Wings Event Center as the Wings now control their own destiny in the push for the postseason.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

Three of the four K-Wings games this week are at Wings Event Center.

Tuesday, April 5 versus Indy is '2-6-9 Night' and a 'Winning Weekday' at Wings Event Center. Come enjoy $2 beers and sodas, $6 wing baskets and a $9 ticket into the game. Also, if the K-Wings win, you win! Just return your ticket stub to the Box Office for a free ticket to the next mid-week game (*Winning Weekday tickets must be redeemed one-half hour following the conclusion of the hockey game).

Saturday, April 9 versus Fort Wayne is 'Grateful Dead Night.' Be one of the first 1,000 fans and receive a rad tie-dye skate koozie. Also, don't miss out on one of the most anticipated jersey auctions of the season with all proceeds going to the Community Healing Center.

Sunday, April 10 versus Fort Wayne is 'Teacher Appreciation Day.' Come on out as the K-Wings celebrate all teachers on Sunday afternoon. Make sure to stick around after the game to skate the ice. Skates rentals are available for just $3 (*due to current ECHL guidelines, players will not be participating in postgame skate).

RESULTS

Wednesday, Mar. 30 - Iowa 3, Kalamazoo 4 F/OT (Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI)|Box Score

>> Iowa took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission and tied it in the third. But the second is when Kalamazoo took control. First it was Justin Taylor (22) that deposited a second chance opportunity into the back of the net. Then, Matheson Iacopelli buried the PPG from the right circle just 1:46 seconds later. Finally, Max Humitz (13) scored on a beautiful Taylor (27) slot feed that Zach Jordan (9) dug out of the half-boards, giving the K-Wings the lead with 1:03 left in the second period. On the game-winner, while skating 3 aside in overtime, Erik Bradford (25) found Olivier LeBlanc (4) at the top of the offensive zone and skated to the bench for a change. Iacopelli replaced Bradford on the ice, accepted a drop pass from LeBlanc and sniped his second goal of the game into the back of the net from the right circle. Trevor Gorsuch (41 saves) made multiple highlight reel stops in this one, and finished the month with a 9-3 record, a 2.44 GAA and a .931 save percentage.

Saturday, Apr. 2 - Kalamazoo 4, Fort Wayne 2 (Allen County War Memorial Coliseum - Fort Wayne, IN) |Box Score

>> It took just 28 seconds for Kalamazoo to open the game's scoring as Justin Murray (6) climbed the slot and buried the goal to give the K-Wings the 1-0 lead. Fort Wayne was able to tie the game at one before the first intermission, but Tanner Sorenson (20) ensured the K-Wings would finish the second period on top 2-1. On the game-winner, with the K-Wings leading 2-1 at the 5:52 mark of the third period, Matheson Iacopelli (20) ripped one in from top of the left circle immediately following the Kyle Blaney (28) faceoff win. The Komets were able to draw to within one at the 18:24 mark of the third. The K-Wings then sealed the victory on Erik Bradford's (19) empty net goal. With the assist on the Bradford goal, captain Justin Taylor (28) passed Kory Karlander (452) to move into sole possession of No. 3 all-time for points scored in K-Wings history. Bradford also set a new career high with the tally. Jake Kielly (1-1-1-0) earned his first win of the season with his 35 save effort.

Sunday, Apr. 3 - Kalamazoo 1, Toledo 4 (Huntington Center - Toledo, OH) |Box Score

>> Kalamazoo took it to Toledo right out the gate, opening up the scoring on the Eric Kattelus (1) snapshot from the blue line at the 1:17 mark. Matheson Iacopelli (14) and Logan Lambdin (21) set up Kattelus' first of the season. A momentum swing after a penalty kill led to Toledo tying the game 1-1 at the 9:21 mark of the second. The Walleye then added two more in the following minutes to take control. Toledo scored a goal in the third to round out the scoring on the evening. Trevor Gorsuch (21-21-0-0) made 28 saves in the loss.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Tuesday, Apr. 5 - Indy AT Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. EDT - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Friday, Apr. 8 - Kalamazoo AT Iowa, 8:00 p.m. EDT - XTream Arena (Coralville, IA)

Saturday, Apr. 9 - Fort Wayne AT Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. EDT - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Sunday, Apr. 10 - Fort Wayne AT Kalamazoo, 3:00 p.m. EDT - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

ON THE MOVE

3/30 - Defenseman Olivier LeBlanc was loaned to Kalamazoo by Cleveland (AHL)

3/30 - Forward Zach Jordan was loaned to Kalamazoo by Cleveland (AHL)

FAST FACTS

- Forward Justin Taylor notched penalty minute No. 811 and moved into sole possession of the No. 9 spot in K-Wings History, surpassing Paul Gerrard against Toledo on Sunday

- Forward Justin Taylor surpassed Kory Karlander for 3rd all-time in points scored in K-Wings history against Fort Wayne on Saturday

- Forward Erik Bradford (19) set a new career-high in goals scored with his goal against Fort Wayne on Saturday

TEAM TRENDS

- 17-4-1 when leading after one period

- 20-1-1 when leading after two period

- 11-4 in games tied after two periods

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 52 - Tanner Sorenson

GOAL: 25 - Logan Lambdin

ASSISTS: 32 - Tanner Sorenson

PLUS/MINUS: +11 - Logan Lambdin

PIMS: 93 - Anthony Collins

PP GOALS: 10 - Justin Taylor

SH GOALS: 5 - Erik Bradford

GW GOALS: 5 - Matheson Iacopelli

SHOTS: 181 - Tanner Sorenson

WINS: 21- Trevor Gorsuch

GAA: 3.05 - Jet Greaves*

SAVE %: .907 - Jet Greaves*

* Currently with Cleveland (AHL)

** Currently with Columbus (NHL)

*** Currently with Iowa (AHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 1/10 (10.0%)

This Season - 42/216 (19.4%) - No. 14 in the ECHL

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 11/13 (84.6%)

This Season - 146/199 (73.4%) - No. 26 in the ECHL

