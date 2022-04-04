Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

April 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have a busy week of home games ahead of them, starting tonight as they host the Florida Everblades, then face the Norfolk Admirals in a pair of games later in the week.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Monday, April 4 vs. Florida Everblades - 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 6 vs. Norfolk Admirals - 7 p.m.

Pride Night

Wine Down Wednesday, featuring $5 wine specials

Thursday, April 7 vs. Norfolk Admirals - 7 p.m.

407 Night

Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beers

Purchase tickets for Monday, April 4 vs. Florida

Purchase tickets for Wednesday, April 6 vs. Norfolk

Purchase tickets for Thursday, April 7 vs. Norfolk

PRACTICE SCHEDULE:

Monday, April 4 at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center - Morning skate/Gameday

Tuesday, April 5 at RDV Sportsplex Ice Den - 10 a.m.

Wednesday, April 6 at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center - Morning skate/Gameday

Thursday, April 7 at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center - Morning skate/Gameday

Friday, April 8 at RDV Sportsplex Ice Den - 10 a.m.

All Solar Bears practices at the RDV Sportsplex Ice Den are open to the public. Practice times are subject to change.

Purchase single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season!

PLAYOFF PICTURE:

Entering this week, the Solar Bears are currently seeded in fourth place in the South Division and have 68 points through 65 games (.523) with six games remaining. Orlando's biggest threat to securing a spot in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs in the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, seeded fifth in the South Division with 67 points through 65 games with seven games remaining. Currently, the Solar Bears can finish with a maximum of 80 points in 71 games for a points percentage of .5633, while the Swamp Rabbits can finish with a maximum of 81 points in 72 games for a points percentage of .5625. Orlando and Greenville face each other once more this season on April 15; should both teams continue to win all of their other remaining games, the winner of the April 15 match will advance to the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Thus, Orlando's magic number is currently 12 points.

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

Bid on our First Responders jerseys!

AT A GLANCE

SEASON RECORD: 31-28-5-1 (.532)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 0-1-1-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 2-6-1-1

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS: 4th of 7

ACTIVE LEADERS

TOP SCORER: Tristin Langan - 44 points

MOST GOALS: Brian Bowen - 21

MOST ASSISTS: Michael Brodzinski - 35 assists

PIM LEADER: Ross Olsson - 111 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tyler Bird - +10

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Friday, April 1 at South Carolina Stingrays: 4-3 OTL

Ross Olsson scored 36 seconds into the game, but the Stingrays reeled off three straight goals by the midway point of the second period. Aaron Luchuk and Luke McInnis each scored to bring Orlando level, but Kevin O'Neil won the game in OT for South Carolina.

Saturday, April 2 vs. South Carolina Stingrays: 7-3 L

Maxim Cajkovic, Tristin Langan and Luke Boka scored, but the Stingrays used a four-goal first period to establish a lead they would not relinquish, as Orlando saw a four-game point streak come to an end.

BITES:

Orlando is 6-8-0-0 against Florida this season.

The Solar Bears are 3-2-1-0 against the Admirals this season.

Odeen Tufto leads the Solar Bears since Feb. 1 with 20 points (6g-14a) in 26 games.

Aaron Luchuk enters the week with a four-game point streak (3g-4a).

Brad Barone leads all ECHL goaltenders with 1,301 saves.

Steven Oleksy played in his 700th pro game on Friday at South Carolina.

The Solar Bears are 21-5-3-0 when scoring first.

Orlando is ninth on the penalty kill at 82.6%.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2021-22 season - here we will track their progress:

Hugo Alnefelt* - Goaltender - Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 GP, 0-0-0, .700%

Zach Fucale* - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 4 GP, 1-1-1, .924%

Christopher Gibson* - Goaltender - Florida Panthers - 0 GP, 0-0-0, .000%

Connor Ingram* - Goaltender - Nashville Predators - 2 GP, 1-1-0, .906%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Colorado Avalanche - 48 GP, 32-9-3, .925%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Florida Panthers - 44 GP, 15g-25a

Spencer Martin* - Goaltender - Vancouver Canucks - 3 GP, 1-0-2, .958%

Ryan Reaves - Forward - New York Rangers - 60 GP, 3g-8a

Garret Sparks* - Goaltender - L.A. Kings - 2 GP, 1-0-0, .936

* Currently assigned to AHL

BEAR TRACKS PRESENTED BY PINK WHITNEY BY NEW AMSTERDAM VODKA:

Ross Olsson joins us for the latest episode of Bear Tracks, presented by Pink Whitney by New Amsterdam Vodka. The Massachusetts native talks about his whirlwind junior career, coming back home to be part of a brand-new college program at Endicott College, his love of golf and an attempt to settle the timeless debate of whether or not a hot dog is a sandwich.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.