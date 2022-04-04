Weekly Roundup: Race for Division Title Picks Up

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (42-21-3-1) finished off their season series with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits this past weekend and picked up a pair of wins. Atlanta sits in the top spot in the South Division and leads the second-place Florida Everblades by a game-and-a-half.

A Look Ahead

The Gladiators take on the Everblades on Wednesday, Apr. 6 at 7:00 PM. Atlanta is 5-5-0-0 against Florida this season. The two clubs last met three times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 22, and the Glads claimed victory twice in the series.

Atlanta welcomes the Jacksonville Icemen to the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice on Friday, Apr. 8 and Saturday, Apr. 9 at 7:30 PM. The Gladiators lead the season series against the Icemen with a 6-2-0-1 mark. TICKETS FOR THE GAME ON WEDNESDAY VS FLORIDA TICKETS FOR THE GAME FRIDAY VS JACKSONVILLE TICKETS FOR THE GAME SATURDAY VS JACKSONVILLE Friday Shootout

The Gladiators turned a 2-1 third-period deficit into a 4-3 shootout win against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Carlos Fornaris led Atlanta with a pair of goals, and Peter Bates notched his first professional tally in the third period. Greenville tied the game with less than 13 seconds left in the third period, but Derek Nesbitt and Cody Sylvester cashed in during the shootout for the Glads.

Saturday Slide

Atlanta fell 3-2 on Saturday to Greenville at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mitchell Hoelscher and Derek Topatigh both lit the lamp for the Gladiators, and Chris Nell looked strong in net with 34 saves on 37 shots.

Sunday Homecoming

The Gladiators claimed a 4-3 home win on Sunday afternoon over the Swamp Rabbits. Peter Bates found the back of the net in his home debut with Atlanta, and Hugo Roy scored his 20th goal of the season. Derek Topatigh scored his second goal in as many games, and Eric Neiley tickled the twine as well.

Transaction Report

Apr. 1 - Xavier Bernard - Loaned from Belleville (AHL)

Mar. 31 - Jacob Graves - Traded from Wichita

Mar. 31 - Billy Constantinou - Traded to Wichita

Mar. 31 - Kameron Kielly - Placed on IR

*IR - Injured Reserve

