Iowa Heartlanders Unveil New Third Jerseys

April 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders are proud to announce the release of the team's brand-new Third jerseys, which the Heartlanders will wear in each of the team's final three regular season home games Apr. 6, Apr. 8 and Apr. 9 at Xtream Arena.

The jerseys are available here and at the following link: https://shopheartlanders.com/products/iowa-heartlanders-rose-jersey

View a full gallery of third jersey images: https://www.iowaheartlanders.com/tickets/heartlandersthirdjerseys

The Third jersey pays tribute to the history of Coralville and Iowa's iconic state flower, the wild prairie rose. The primary color of the jersey, limestone sand, represents the limestone found along the Iowa River, while the Coral colored rose celebrates the historic coral reefs found in the area now known as Coralville. The city's name is derived from the fossils that are found in the limestone along the Iowa River.

The wild prairie rose features heart-shaped, coral pink petals and the shining sun, symbolizing the magnificent riches and traditions of our home, and the wild spirit of our fans.

Replica Third jerseys are available for purchase in the Heartlanders Team Store The Silo and at ShopHeartlanders.com. The Silo is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10am-6pm and Sunday from 11am-4pm.

Game-worn Third jerseys will be available for in-game auction during the team's final three home games. The auction will start in Iowa's game Wednesday, Apr. 6 at 7:00 p.m., continue during the Friday, Apr. 8 contest and conclude postgame Saturday, Apr. 9.

The final home stand of Iowa's regular season starts Wed., Apr. 6 vs. Wheeling at 7:00 p.m. The Wednesday game is presented by Mercy Iowa City and the night is a College Night, pres. by Hills Bank. Fri., Apr. 8 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo is Group Appreciation Night, presented by United Iowa Financial. The team's final home game of the regular season is Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic at 7:00 p.m. against Indy.

Tavern Blue Fore Packs are available for all home games this season, which includes four tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, VIP Parking and discounts from Tavern Blue restaurant. Tickets for the game are also available by calling 319-569-PUCK.

Upcoming Home Games

- Wednesday, Apr. 6 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling - College Night presented by Hills Bank, game presented by Mercy Iowa City

- Friday, Apr. 8 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo - Group Appreciation Night presented by United Iowa Financial

- Saturday, Apr. 9 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Indy - Fan Appreciation Night presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic, with Team Trading Card Giveaway, presented by the Iowa City Area Sports Commission.

The Heartlanders Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

