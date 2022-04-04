Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 24

INDY FUEL WEEK 24 RESULTS: 3-1-0-0, 30-31-2-3 Overall (6th Central)

Wednesday, March 30 - Fuel 3 vs Cincinnati 0:

Playing their first of four games during the week, the Indy Fuel hosted the Cincinnati Cyclones on Wednesday night. Thanks to goals from Riley McKay, Brycen Martin and Cliff Watson as well as a shutout from Justin Kapelmaster the Fuel would go on to win 3-0 on home ice.

Friday, April 1 Fuel 4 at Wheeling 3:

For the second time in a week, the Indy Fuel traveled to Wheeling, WV and left with the win. Just like Saturday, March 26 where Indy won 5-4 in overtime after Seamus Malone scored the game-winning goal, the Fuel came from behind Friday night to win it 4-3 after Malone once again scored in overtime.

Saturday, April 2 - Fuel 3 at Toledo 4:

In their second game in as many days and second town, the Fuel traveled to Toledo to face their Central Division opponent for the ninth time this season. Indy would trail twice in the game before eventually falling 4-3 on Saturday night.

Sunday, March 3 - Fuel 6 vs Iowa 2:

Closing out four games in five nights, the Indy Fuel hosted the Iowa Heartlanders on Sunday night. Both teams would trade goals throughout the game until Indy exploded with four goals in the third period, earning them a 6-2 win.

INDY FUEL WEEK 25 SCHEDULE:

Tuesday, April 5 - Fuel at Kalamazoo (7:00 p.m. ET, Wings Event Center)

Friday, April 8 Fuel vs Wheeling (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Saturday, April 9 - Fuel at Iowa (8:00 p.m. ET, Xtream Arena)

30 GOAL SCORER

Picking up a goal in Indy's 6-2 win over Iowa on Sunday, Spencer Watson tallied his 30th goal of the season. The fifth-year pro has tallied 30 goals in a season twice in his career, the last time coming in 2019-20 when he set the Fuel franchise record for goals in a season (31). On pace to break that record, Watson is only five goals away from tying the franchise record for all-time goals held by Josh Shalla.

OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION

Playing four games during week 24, the Fuel outscored their opponents 16-9. Since becoming the Interim Head Coach, Duncan Dalmao has led the Fuel to a 7-4 record and has outscored their opponents 40-33. Dalmao's power play has struggled since he took over the bench only scoring on 5-of-33, however, his penalty kill has been stellar, killing off 85.7% of their penalties.

OIL DROPS:

Darien Craighead has three goals and one assist in his last two games

After snapping a six-game point streak, Jan Mandat earned a goal and two assists on Sunday

Bryan Lemos tallied his first goal since March 25 on Sunday

Karl El-Mir has a goal and two assists in his last three games

Spencer Watson has two goals and one assist in his last three games

Watson is tied for 2nd in the ECHL in goals (30)

Chad Yetman has two goals and seven assists in his last seven games played

TEAM NOTES

Indy is 6th in the ECHL in average penalty minutes (15.65)

Central Division teams take up 5 of the top 6 in average penalty minutes

The Fuel are 21st in the ECHL in power-play percentage (17.5%)

The Fuel are 18th in the league in penalty kills (79.4%)

Indy has outscored their opponents 163-149 in the 2nd and 3rd periods

Scoring the first goal on Friday and Sunday, the Fuel are 23-8-2-1 when scoring the first goal of the game

Indy is 4-1 when scoring the first goal under Duncan Dalmao and 3-3 when giving up the first goal

Indy is 15th in the ECHL in goals per game (3.17)

They are 15th in the league in goals-against (3.24)

