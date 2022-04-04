Shawn Element Loaned to Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Shawn Element has been loaned to club by the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. Goaltender Zach Émond has also been reassigned to the AHL's San Jose Barracuda by the San Jose Sharks.

Element, 21, has five points (3g-2a) in eight games with Orlando this season, and has added another five points (2g-3a) in 31 games with Syracuse.

Émond, 21, is 6-4-1 in 13 games with Orlando this season, with a 3.67 goals-against average and an .879 save percentage. He has also gone 3-2-2 in 10 appearances with San Jose, sporting a 3.95 GAA and an .885 save percentage.

Additionally, forward Hunter Fejes has been placed on the injured reserve retroactive to April 2, while forward Braydon Barker has been activated from the injured reserve. Forward's Brian Bowen and Maxim Cajkovic have been placed on the team's reserve list, while goaltender Alexei Melnichuk has been activated from the reserve.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears host the Florida Everblades tonight at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

