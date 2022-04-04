Solar Bears Get Point in 3-2 OT Loss to Everblades

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (31-28-6-1) fell 3-2 in overtime to the Florida Everblades (38-19-6-4) on Monday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

Aaron Luchuk opened the scoring for Orlando in the first period, before the Everblades scored a pair of goals 57 seconds apart in the second period.

Tye Felhaber knotted the game early in the third to help Orlando secure an overtime point, but Jake Jaremko scored in the extra frame to lift Florida past the Solar Bears.

Orlando (.523, five games remaining) remains ahead of Greenville (.515, seven games remaining) in fourth place in the South Division, with a Magic Number of 11 points (combined points earned by Orlando and/or lost by Greenville) to qualify for the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

1st Period

ORL Goal: Aaron Luchuk (16) at 6:07.

SHOTS: ORL 4, FLA 7

2nd Period

FLA Goal: Blake Winiecki (29) at 1:28. Assisted by John McCarron and Ben Masella.

FLA Goal: Alex Aleardi (28) at 2:25. Assisted by Jake Jaremko.

SHOTS: ORL 11, FLA 11

3rd Period

ORL Goal: Tye Felhaber (5) at 5:37.

SHOTS: ORL 9, FLA 8

Overtime

FLA Goal: Jake Jaremko (16) at 5:32. Assisted by Darik Angeli.

SHOTS: ORL 2, FLA 5

Goaltending

ORL: Alexei Melnichuk, 28-for-31

FLA: Parker Gahagen, 24-for-26

NOTABLES:

Orlando finished their regular season series with Florida with a 6-8-1-0 record.

Luchuk's goal extended his point streak to five games (4g-4a).

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears return to action when they host the Norfolk Admirals on Wednesday, April 6, at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for Pride Night and Wine Down Wednesday, featuring $5 wine specials.

