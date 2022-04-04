Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades: April 4, 2022
April 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (31-28-5-1 / .523) host the Florida Everblades (37-19-6-4 / .636) for the final time in the 2021-22 regular season tonight at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Orlando is 6-8-0-0 against Florida this season.
Aaron Luchuk enters tonight's game with a four-game point streak (3g-4a).
The Solar Bears are 13-2-2-0 when scoring first on home ice.
Alexei Melnichuk is expected to start tonight for Orlando; he made 23 saves in his ECHL debut on March 24 against Florida in a 4-3 overtime win.
Orlando is 13-3-3-1 in games decided by two or fewer goals on home ice.
Michael Brodzinski is seventh in league scoring among defensemen with 42 points; his next point will tie Cody Donaghey (43, 2018-19) for the club record for most points by a defenseman in a season.
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears return to action when they host the Norfolk Admirals on Wednesday, April 6, at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for Pride Night and Wine Down Wednesday, featuring $5 wine specials.
