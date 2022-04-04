Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades: April 4, 2022

April 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (31-28-5-1 / .523) host the Florida Everblades (37-19-6-4 / .636) for the final time in the 2021-22 regular season tonight at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Orlando is 6-8-0-0 against Florida this season.

Aaron Luchuk enters tonight's game with a four-game point streak (3g-4a).

The Solar Bears are 13-2-2-0 when scoring first on home ice.

Alexei Melnichuk is expected to start tonight for Orlando; he made 23 saves in his ECHL debut on March 24 against Florida in a 4-3 overtime win.

Orlando is 13-3-3-1 in games decided by two or fewer goals on home ice.

Michael Brodzinski is seventh in league scoring among defensemen with 42 points; his next point will tie Cody Donaghey (43, 2018-19) for the club record for most points by a defenseman in a season.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears return to action when they host the Norfolk Admirals on Wednesday, April 6, at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for Pride Night and Wine Down Wednesday, featuring $5 wine specials.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.