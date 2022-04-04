Thunder Weekly, April 4

Wichita Thunder vs. the Kansas City Mavericks

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita ended a six-game road trip last weekend with games against Tulsa and Kansas City. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, April 1

Wichita at Tulsa, 5-3 L

Saturday, April 2

Wichita at Kansas City 3-2 W (SO)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, April 6

Tulsa at Wichita, 10:30 a.m. Educational Kids Day Game, presented by Butler Community College.

Friday, April 8

Wichita at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 9

Allen at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Hockey Is For Everyone, Gold As Ice Charity Game and College Night.

Sunday, April 10

Allen at Wichita, 4:05 p.m. Team Photo Giveaway presented by Dick's Sporting Goods, Novacare, BG Products and Butler Community College and Post-Game Skate. Buy tickets HERE.

**All games can -be heard on Mixlr by searching Field Pass Hockey or on your smart phone with The Field Pass Hockey App**

**Join Matthew Harding and Matthew Will before every game for the Field Pass Hockey Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. for home games and 6:40 p.m. for road games. For Sunday home games, the show starts at 3:30 p.m. and 25 minutes before puck drop on the road. You can listen on the Field Pass Hockey app.**

WICHITA

HOME: 12-14-5-0

AWAY: 13-17-4-0

OVERALL: 25-31-9-0

Last 10: 2-7-1-0

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Rank: 7th, Mountain Division, 59 points, .454 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Peter Crinella, 26

Assists: Jay Dickman, 35

Points: Jay Dickman, 53

+/-: Connor Walters, Jake Wahlin, +12

PIM: Garrett Schmitz, 72

SHOOTOUT STREAK - Wichita snapped an eight-game winless skid on Saturday night with a 3-2 shootout victory in Kansas City. The Thunder improved to 4-0 in shootout situations. It was also the first shootout for Wichita since a 3-2 win in Iowa on December 1. The Thunder are also tied for first in games past regulation with 15.

PISTOL - Peter Crinella tallied his 26th goal of the year on Saturday night. His goal tied the game and helped force overtime. Crinella has points in four of his last five games (3g, 2a).

WILD BILL - Billy Constantinou has acclimated himself quite nicely into the Thunder lineup. He has assists in back-to-back games since coming over from Atlanta. The rookie defenseman has four assists in his last three contests.

HIGH WATTAGE - Brayden Watts set a new career-high over the weekend in goals as he tallied his 11th and 12th of the season. He has three goals over his last two games and is third in points on the team with 43.

END OF THE ROAD - Wichita closed a six-game road trip over the weekend. The Thunder returns home on Wednesday morning for the first time since March 18. Wichita closes the season with five of the last seven games at home.

THUNDERBOLTS... Peter Crinella is tied for 13th in goals (26)...Carter Johnson is tied for 16th for rookies with 25 helpers...Wichita is 13-4-3-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 14-2-4-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 10-5-2-0 when outshooting its opponent...Wichita is 15-6-9-0 in one-goal games...

Join us for our final two games of the season-series against heated rival, Allen. On Saturday, April 9, we are celebrating Hockey is For Everyone. Get two premium tickets and a rainbow Thunder pennant for $40 ($75 value) by using code PACK or through the Thunder office. The team will be wearing a special Hockey is for Everyone uniform that will be auctioned online on the DASH Auction platform.

Team Photo Night is Sunday, April 10. The first 1,000 fans get a complimentary team photo, courtesy of Dick's Sporting Goods, Novacare. BG Products and Butler Community College.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

