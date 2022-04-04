Stingrays Weekly Report: April 4, 2022

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays enter Monday in sixth place in the South Division after rolling the opposition in all three contests last week against Greenville and Orlando. Derek Gentile has rebounded and is currently on a four-game point streak with seven points (three goals, four assists) joined by Kevin O'Neil (six goals, one assist) and Jonny Evans (two goals, three assists) during this stretch. With South Carolina's victory on Saturday, the team set is riding a season-high four straight victories dating back to Sunday, March 27th in a 5-4 overtime victory against the Trois-Rivières Lions.

This week, the Stingrays will host Jacksonville and Florida for the final three games of the 2021-22 home schedule. Play kicks off Wednesday against the Icemen, who are in third place in the South Division and can clinch a playoff spot with a victory. The Everblades enter the week with a five-point lead on Jacksonville for second place, but trail Atlanta for the top spot in the division by four points. Both teams rely heavily on defense, serving as two of the top three teams in the ECHL in goal prevention.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 25-36-6-0

LAST WEEK: 3-0-0-0

WEDNESDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 5, GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS 4

(Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC)

Carter Turnbull's first career goal in overtime lifted South Carolina over the rival Greenville Swamp Rabbits by a final score of 5-4 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Wednesday evening. Justin Florek scored in his fourth straight game and Derek Gentile tallied a goal in each of the last two contests. Nick Isaacson and Croix Evingson added goals of their own in the win.

FRIDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 4, ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS 3

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

Kevin O'Neil's overtime snipe carried the South Carolina Stingrays over the Orlando Solar Bears by a final score of 4-3 at the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday evening. Jonny Evans evened the score in the first period and Derek Gentile put South Carolina ahead initially in the second. O'Neil posted his second multi-goal game in the last three contests.

SATURDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 7, ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS 3

(Amway Center - Orlando, FL)

The South Carolina Stingrays routed the Orlando Solar Bears by a final score of 7-3 on Saturday at the Amway Center, leading to the Rays' season-high fourth straight victory. South Carolina used a four-goal opening period to take a commanding lead. Kevin O'Neil led the way with his third multi-goal game since joining the Stingrays and was joined by Cam Strong's two-goal performance. Kevin Fitzgerald tallied his first professional goal to open the game two minutes into the contest. Carter Turnbull and Lawton Courtnall added marks of their own in the game.

THIS WEEK

Wednesday, April 6: vs. Jacksonville Icemen, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Friday, April 8: vs. Florida Everblades, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Saturday, April 9: vs. Florida Everblades, 6:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 20 - Justin Florek

Assists: 24 - Andrew Cherniwchan & Justin Florek

Points: 44 - Justin Florek

Plus/Minus: Plus-7 - Kevin O'Neil

Penalty Minutes: 77 - Alex Brink

Shots On Goal: 224 - Justin Florek

Wins: 14 - Ryan Bednard

Goals Against Average: 2.85 - Hunter Shepard

Save Percentage: 0.917 - Hunter Shepard

O'MY O'NEIL!

Kevin O'Neil was signed by South Carolina on March 25th and made his pro debut the following night. After being held scoreless in his pro debut, the rookie out of the University of Connecticut has been on a tear, posting points in each of the next four games. This streak has racked up seven points for the former Husky, including three multi-goal games.

NEW LOOK RAYS ARE ROLLING

Although South Carolina is out of playoff contention for the second time in their 29-year history, the team has a chance to play spoilers down the stretch. Since Brenden Kotyk and Ryan Bourque took over as the interim coaching staff, the Stingrays have started overhauling the team, leading to a 7-6 record on the heels of a four-game win-streak. In the first three contests, the Stingrays used overtime goals from Justin Florek, Carter Turnbull, and Kevin O'Neil to secure wins before South Carolina posted a season-high seven goals in Saturday's victory over Orlando.

YOUNG CROPS FLOURISHING

The Stingrays have had nine new players join the team since the turn of the new year, and it seems like they're starting to find their grooves at the end of their rookie seasons. Derek Gentile, Jonny Evans, and Kevin O'Neil are all on active four-game point streaks, matching the team's four-game win streak. Kevin O'Neil has scored all seven of his points during this stretch, leading the way with six goals and an assist. Gentile has clicked with his new line mates, Evans and Carter Turnbull, recording three goals and adding four assists while Evans has scored twice and picked up three helpers of his own.

PAIR OF STINGRAYS LEGENDS TO BE INDUCTED INTO HALL OF FAME

Former Stingrays Patrick Gaul and Jeff Jakaitis are set to be inducted into the Stingrays Hall of Fame during the first intermission of Saturday's home season finale at the North Charleston Coliseum. Before the contest, the Stingrays will host a meet and greet happy hour with over 25 alumni at the Grit Counter next to the Coliseum from 4-6 p.m. Alumni attending the event includes Hall of Fame members Marty Clapton, Rob Concannon, Ed Courtenay, Trevor Johnson, Nate Kiser, Matt Scherer, Dave Seitz, and many more.

