Komets Close to Clinching Playoff Spot

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets will have an opportunity to clinch a spot in the Kelly Cup Playoffs with four games this week. Six games remain in the regular season as the club maintains second place in the Central Division, with a record of 36-26-6-1, 79 points, and a winning percentage of .598.

Last week's results

Wed. 3/30 at Wheeling FW 4 - WHL 1 W

Fri. 4/1 at Toledo FW 4 - TOL 5 L

Sat. 4/2 vs Kalamazoo FW 2 - KAL 4 L

Sun. 4/3 at Wheeling FW 1 - WHL 4 L

About last week - Wednesday, the Komets hosted Wheeling and prevailed 4-1. Rookie Shawn Boudrias opened the scoring with a goal at 2:11 of the first period, with team captain Anthony Petruzzelli adding his team-leading 24th goal at 6:06 to make it 2-0 after twenty minutes of play. Neither team could find the back of the net in the second frame. In the third, Zach Pochiro scored a goal with assists from Marcus McIvor and Will Graber to give the Komets a commanding 3-0 lead. Wheeling spoiled the shutout with a marker at 17:40. Graber drained a long-distance empty goal at 19:33 for the night's final tally. Sam Harvey gained his fourth straight win, making 36 saves.

On Friday, the Komets arrived in Toledo with a five-game winning streak but left the Buckeye state with a loss. The Walleye claimed an early lead by netting three goals in the first period, with the last coming with :03 remaining on the clock. The Komets started their comeback when league-leading scorer Will Graber tipped a Zach Tolkinen smash from the blue line to cut the lead down to two just :36 into the second period; however, the Walleye would quickly answer with a goal at 1:45. Late in the period, the two bitter rivals swapped power-play goals to make the game 5-2, heading into the third frame. The Komets got an early goal at 2:47 from Zach Pochiro to make it 5-3. Anthony Petruzzelli snagged a power-play goal at 8:21. Toledo gave the Komets two late power plays, but the Komets could not take advantage, handing the Walleye a 5-4 win. Mario Culina finished the game with 26 saves. Toledo ended the game scoring three power-play goals on five chances.

Saturday night, Cam Gray made his pro debut in net for the Komets, as the team entertained the Kalamazoo Wings. The visitors took the lead early with a goal just :28 into the match. Zach Pochiro tied the game at 12:31 of the first period with assists from Will Graber and Zach Tolkinen. The Wings would net the second period's only goal to take a 2-1 lead into the intermission. In the third, the Wings opened the scoring with a tally right off a face-off in the Komets' zone to make it 3-1. Matt Alvaro kept his team within striking distance with his 16th goal at 18:56. With Gray pulled for the extra skater, Kalamazoo's Erik Bradford punched in an empty-net goal at 19:56, giving the Wings their first win on Coliseum ice this season, 4-2. Gray made 36 saves in the loss.

The Komets traveled to Wheeling to battle the Nailers in a Sunday matinee at WesBanco Arena. After a scoreless first period, the Nailers put three goals on the board in the second period, two more in the third, and that's all the Nailers needed to take the game 5-1. Matt Alvaro scored the Komets' lone goal at 16:43 of the second period. Goaltender Mario Culina started the game but got relived by Cam Gray in the third period. Culina finished with 18 saves.

Komet streaks- Will Graber has points over the last 12 home games (6g, 18a). Sam Harvey has won four straight starts. Matt Alvaro has points in his last four games (2g, 4a).

Special K's- The Komets scored two power-play goals on 13 total chances. The team successfully killed 12 power plays while giving up four goals.

Komet leaders -

POINTS: Will Graber 80

GOALS: Anthony Petruzzelli 25

ASSISTS: Will Graber 55

PP GOALS: Anthony Petruzzelli 9

SH GOALS: Oliver Cooper 4

GW GOALS: Shawn Boudrias, Will Graber, Kellen Jones 4

SHOTS: Will Graber 165

PIM: Oliver Cooper 88

+/- : Will Graber 37

Icing the puck - Wheeling is now 0-4 at the Coliseum this season. The all-time series between Fort Wayne and Wheeling sits at 40-15-9 in favor of the Komets. Toledo was only credited with three shots on net in the third period on Friday, the second-fewest the Komets have giving up in a period this season. The Komets finished the month of March 11-1-1. This season, the Komets have now used 10 different goalies, setting a new franchise record. Will Graber's 80 points are the most since Brandon Marino scored 88 points during the 13-14 season. Graber leads the league in points (80), assists (55), and plus/minus +37. The Komets lead the league in goals scored (247).

This week-The Komets host Toledo on Wednesday and Friday, before heading to Kalamazoo on Saturday and Sunday.

