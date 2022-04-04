Steelheads Weekly - April 4, 2022

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (35-29-3) have five games remaining in the regular season, and all five will be against one opponent starting at home this week.

LAST WEEK...

Wednesday, March 30 @ Florida Everblades: L 4-3

Shots: Steelheads 38, Everblades 28

PP: Steelheads 2-for-2, Everblades 2-for-2

The Steelheads and Everblades worked through a feeling out process early in the game, but as the first period wore on so did the chances. The first tally came on the lone power play of the frame as forward Jack Becker (PP, 17:25 1st) deflected a shot net-front to nudge ahead 1-0. The Everblades struck back with two goals in 16 seconds early in the second period to spin the game around in their favor, however forward Colton Kehler (6:56 2nd) notched a shot from a knee on a turnover to level the scoring again, 2-2. On their second power play, the Steelheads converted again thanks to forward Will Merchant (PP, 8:33 3rd) to step ahead by one before the Everblades answered again for a 3-3 game. A late power play for the Everblades set them up for the game-winner in the 4-3 decision.

Friday, April 1 @ Florida Everblades: W 3-0

Shots: Steelheads 29, Everblades 29

PP: Steelheads 1-for-4, Everblades 0-for-2

The Steelheads controlled the pace in the first period despite a scoreless frame, but in the second period they found a way to strike twice in quick succession. Forward Will Merchant (13:16 2nd) was set up for a net front chip thanks to a tic-tac-toe sequence during a 4-on-2 to net the eventual game-winner for the 1-0 lead. Exactly one minute later while on the power play, forward Ryan Dmowski (14:16 2nd) lasered a shot from the right circle to double the advantage heading into the third period. Forward Willie Knierim (6:39 3rd) cashed in on a rebound off the right post to stretch the lead to three, and goaltender Jake Kupsky denied all 18 shots in the third period en route to the 3-0 win.

Saturday, April 2 @ Florida Everblades: L 3-1

Shots: Steelheads 21, Everblades 34

PP: Steelheads 0-for-3, Everblades 1-for-4

The Steelheads and Everblades went back and forth in a scoreless first period, and it took until the back end of the second period for either team to push a tally through. Forward Will Merchant (15:56 2nd) converted during a 2-on-1 rush with a back door one-timer for the first tally of the night, 1-0. However, the Everblades rallied back in the third period to take control of their fortunes. Two goals for the Everblades in just over one minute gave them the one-goal lead, and a later tally sealed off the 3-1 result.

THIS WEEK...

Wednesday, April 6 vs. Utah Grizzlies - 7:10 p.m. MT

Friday, April 8 vs. Utah Grizzlies - 7:10 p.m. MT

Saturday, April 9 vs. Utah Grizzlies - 7:10 p.m. MT

The Steelheads and the Utah Grizzlies prepare for the final five games of each of their regular seasons against each other. The Steelheads and Grizzlies meet in back-to-back months for the first time after splitting their two-game weekend in Boise. Their last win gave the Steelheads the one game edge over Utah in their first 11 games this season, going 6-5-0 with wins in three of four in Boise. This is the third stretch with more than five games head-to-head in-a-row, including the opening two weekends and two weekends in Januayr. The Steelheads are 114-56-26 against the Grizzlies all-time as well as 63-25-13 at home.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

$2 Beer Wednesday: $2 beers are back for every Wednesday night game during the 2021-22 season. The final $2 Beer Wednesday is on April 6 during the last home regular season weekend, so get your seats at idahosteelheads.com or call 331-TIXS.

Regular Season Finale: The Steelheads wrap up their home schedule with Awards Recognition Night on Saturday, Apr. 9 at 7:10 p.m. Tickets are available by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads are 24-8-1-0 at home this year, sharing the best home record by wins and win percentage (.742) in the ECHL.

- The Steelheads are 10-for-27 (37.0%) on the power play over their last six games.

- Will Merchant is on a season-best six-game point streak as well as a three-game goal streak, boasting nine points (6-3-9) in his run, which is second-longest on the team this year.

- A.J. White is tied for fourth on the team's all-time ECHL-era list for assists (127) and is seven points away from 200-career points with the Steelheads.

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 25 - A.J. White

ASSISTS: 42 -A.J. White

POINTS: 67 - A.J. White

PP GOALS: 11 - A.J. White

SH GOALS: 2 - Shawn McBride/Will Merchant

GW GOALS: 5 - Colton Kehler/A.J. White

PIMS: 121 - Jack Van Boekel

PLUS/MINUS: +22 - Will Merchant

SHOTS: 195 - Luc Brown

WINS 18 - Jake Kupsky

GAA: 2.52 - Jake Kupsky

SAVE %: .912 - Colton Point

2021-22 Mountain Division Standings

1. Rapid City 34-22-5-5 .591

2. Utah 38-26-2-1 .590

3. STEELHEADS 35-29-2-1 .545

4. Allen 31-26-7-1 .538

5. Tulsa 33-28-3-3 .537

6. Kansas City 29-31-5-2 .485

7. Wichita 25-31-9-0 .454

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All home games during the 2021-22 regular season are broadcast on local television as well as on radio and online pay-per-view. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket" as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloSports.

The Deschutes Brewery Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show airs every Tuesday through Thursday during the 2021-22 season on 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket", featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL. Listen to the long-form podcast-style format to get you more in-depth conversations and information from players, alumni and others from the hockey world.

The Steelheads begin their final five games of the regular season against the Utah Grizzlies on Wednesday, Apr. 6 at 7:10 p.m. from Idaho Central Arena. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and action from around the ECHL.

