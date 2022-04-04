Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Battles for Playoff Spot

April 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have 5 games left in the regular season and all of them are against the Idaho Steelheads. Utah is at Idaho Central Arena on April 6, 8-9. The Grizzlies host Idaho on April 15-16. Every game for the remainder of the regular season starts at 7:10 pm.

Utah is currently in 2nd place in the Mountain Division with a .590 points percentage, .001 percentage points behind first place Rapid City. The Steelheads are in 3rd place with a .545 points percentage.

Ben Tardif was outstanding for Utah last week as he scored 3 points in back-to-back games. Tardif had 1 goal and 2 assists and was the number one star of the game in Utah's 5-2 win over Rapid City on April 1. The following night Tardif had 3 assists in a 4-3 loss. Tardif leads all league rookies with 37 assists and is 2nd with 55 points. Tardif has 18 points in his last 13 games (9 goals, 9 assists) and a point in 9 of his last 13.

Captain Trey Bradley was active for Utah last weekend. He had 1 goal and 2 assists on April 1. On April 2 he had 1 goal and 1 assist. Bradley is a +5 in his last 2 games. Trey is averaging 1.22 points per game with 44 points in 36 games.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous leads all league defenseman with 26 goals, 55 points, 9 power play goals and 7 game winning goals. D'Astous has 15 points in his last 10 games (7 goals, 8 assists).

The next home game for the Grizzlies is on April 15 vs Idaho. It's the final AFCU Friday of the regular season, where tickets start at $8 when you pay using your AFCU debit or credit card at the box office. Fan Appreciation Night and Star Wars Night are both on April 16, the regular season finale vs Idaho. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Games This Week

Wednesday, April 6, 2022 - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm. Idaho Central Arena.

Friday, April 8, 2022 - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm. Idaho Central Arena.

Saturday, April 9, 2022 - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm. Idaho Central Arena.

Games Last Week

March 30, 2022 - Rapid City 4 Utah 3 - Joey Colatarci and Nate Clurman each scored their 2nd goals of the season. Kyle Betts scored his first pro goal in the 3rd period. Utah outshot Rapid City 26 to 22. Rush forward Avery Peterson had 1 goal and 2 assists and Brett Gravelle and Gabriel Chabot each had 1 goal and 1 assist.

April 1, 2022 - Rapid City 2 Utah 5 - Bradley, D'Astous, Mannek and Tardif were each a +3 for Utah.

April 2, 2022 - Rapid City 4 Utah 3 - Trey Bradley and Charle-Edouard D'Astous had 1 goal and 1 assist. Ben Tardif had 3 assists. James Shearer added his 2nd pro goal. Utah outshot RC 36 to 29.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Charle-Edouard D'Astous leads all league defenseman with 26 goals and 57 points. D'Astous also leads league D-men with 7 game winning goals and 9 power play goals and is 2nd with 23 power play points. Ben Tardif leads all rookies with 8 shorthanded points. Tardif leads all rookies with 37 assists and is 2nd among rookies with 55 points. Connor McDonald leads all league defenseman with 4 shorthanded assists. Trent Miner leads the league with 6 shutouts.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley, Luka Burzan, Dylan Fitze, Keaton Jameson, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Dakota Raabe, Zac Robbins, Christian Simone, Benjamin Tardif, Johnny Walker.

Defenseman: Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Kyle Pouncy, James Shearer, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner, Thomas Sigouin.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 38-26-2-1

Home record: 21-13. Utah has outscored opponents 121 to 101 at home.

Road record: 17-13-2-1.

Win percentage: .590. 2nd place in the Mtn. Division.

Streak: Lost 1.

Standings Points: 79.

Last 10: 5-5.

Goals per game: 3.31 (8th) Goals for: 222.

Goals against per game: 3.21 (13th) Goals Against: 215.

Shots per game: 31.99 (11th)

Shots against per game: 31.84 (15th)

Power Play: 38 for 212 - 17.9 % (18th)

Penalty Kill: 206 for 267- 77.2 % (25th)

Penalty Minutes: 908. 13.55 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 20 (1st).

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 9.

Record When Scoring First: 19-8-0-1. Utah has scored first in 28 of 67 games this season. Utah is 19-18-2 when the opposition scores first.

Record in One Goal Games: 14-7-2-1. 24 of the 66 games have been decided by 1. 18 games have been decided by 2. Utah is 11-7 in 2 goal games.

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Games: Mason Mannek/Tyler Penner (67).

Goals: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (26).

Assists: Ben Tardif (37)

Points: D'Astous (57)

Plus/Minus: D'Astous (+22)

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (114) Mason Mannek leads active Grizzlies with 97.

Power Play Points: D'Astous (23)

Power Play Goals: D'Astous (9)

Power Play Assists: D'Astous (14).

Shorthanded Goals: Trey Bradley/Matthew Boucher/Tardif (4)

Shots on Goal: Brian Bowen (201) D'Astous leads active Grizz with 184.

Shooting Percentage: Bradley (18 for 109). 16.5 %. - Minimum 100 shots.

Game Winning Goals: D'Astous (7).

Wins: Peyton Jones (15).

Save %: Garrett Metcalf (.918).

Goals Against Average: Metcalf (2.63)

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 54 89 72 6 1 222 Utah Grizzlies 698 740 671 33 2152

Opposition 74 62 76 2 1 215 Opposition 680 746 687 19 2142

Bear Bites

Utah is 19-6 at home vs Mountain Division teams. The Grizzlies are 11-5-0-1 in the 3rd game of a series. Utah is 9-1 at home in the 3rd game of a series. Utah leads the league with 20 shorthanded goals. Utah is 26-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah has outscored opponents 89 to 62 in the 2nd periods. Utah is 2nd in the league with 10 wins when trailing after 1 period. Utah is 14-7-2-1 in one goal games.

Multiple Point games (2021-2022)

18: Ben Tardif

17: Charle-Edouard D'Astous

14: Trey Bradley

11: Luke Martin

10: Brian Bowen, Mason Mannek.

6: Matthew Boucher, Luka Burzan, Brandon Cutler. Andrew Nielsen.

5: Tyler Penner.

4: Miles Gendron.

3: Gehrett Sargis.

2: Nate Clurman, Christian Simeone.

1: Neil Robinson, Bailey Conger, Zac Robbins, Quinn Ryan, Connor McDonald, Nick Henry, Joey Colatarci.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.