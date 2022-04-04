Peters Heads to Bakersfield for Fifth Time this Season

Wichita Thunder defenseman Alex Peters

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers, American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that defenseman Alex Peters has been loaned to the Condors.

Peters will make his fifth trip of the season to Bakersfield. In eight AHL games, he has two assists for the Condors.

The second-year blueliner has been terrific this year for the Thunder. He has 22 points (7g, 15a) in 29 games and recorded his first-career hat trick on March 18 against Allen.

A former third round pick of the Dallas Stars in the 2014 NHL Draft, Peters turned pro last year and appeared in 35 games for Wichita. The Blyth, Ontario native finished his rookie campaign with 12 points (4g, 8a).

Wichita returns home this Wednesday for the first time since March 18 to host Tulsa at 10:30 a.m.

Join us for our final two games of the season-series against heated rival, Allen. On Saturday, April 9, we are celebrating Hockey is For Everyone. Get two premium tickets and a rainbow Thunder pennant for $40 ($75 value) by using code PACK or through the Thunder office. The team will be wearing a special Hockey is for Everyone uniform that will be auctioned online on the DASH Auction platform.

Team Photo Night is Sunday, April 10. The first 1,000 fans get a complimentary team photo, courtesy of Dick's Sporting Goods, Novacare. BG Products and Butler Community College.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

