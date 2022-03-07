Toledo Walleye Weekly

March 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







Overall Record: 35-13-1-2, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 1 Win

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

March 2 vs. Wheeling (5-3 Win)

March 4 vs. Fort Wayne (8-3 Loss)

March 6 vs. Cincinnati (7-1 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

March 9 at Wheeling at 7:10 p.m. (7:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

March 11 vs. Idaho at 7:15 p.m. (7:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

March 12 vs. Idaho at 7:15 p.m. (7:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

March 13 vs. Idaho at 5:15 p.m. (5:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Walleye Weekly Schedule

(Monday, March 7 through Sunday, March 13)

Monday, March 7 - No Practice

Tuesday, March 8 - Practice 11:00 a.m. at the Huntington Center

Wednesday, March 9 - Game at Wheeling at 7:10 p.m.

Thursday, March 10 - No Practice

Friday, March 11 - Game vs. Idaho at 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 12 - Game vs. Idaho at 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, March 13 - Game vs. Idaho at 5:15 p.m.

Walleye Notes

Walleye offense roars in pair of wins: In two of its three games this past week the powerful offense showed up scoring a combined 12 goals in wins over Wheeling and Cincinnati. Toledo allowed eight in a loss to Fort Wayne sandwiched in the middle of those wins. Toledo leads the ECHL with 194 goals scored this season.

Home is where the fans are: Toledo had 7,877 Friday night to push its sellout total to 14 on the season. The Walleye continue to pace the ECHL in attendance by averaging 7,372 per game.

Berry continues his onslaught: Forward Matt Berry continues to produce night in night out. The forward has at least one point in 15 of his past 16 games played for the Walleye with a total of 29 (11G, 18A) in that span. He is currently second on the team in scoring with 40 total points this season.

Taking down the Central: With the win on Sunday, Toledo finished the regular season series with its in state rivals Cincinnati and did so with a 6-1-0 mark that included six straight wins. It was also the 30th win of the year for the Walleye over division opponents. Toledo is 30-11-3 vs. the Central overall with Fort Wayne being the next closest team in wins with 24 against the division.

Home weekend vs. Idaho ahead: Toledo will venture to Wheeling for a Wednesday evening contest, their first trip to Wheeling this year. After that game Toledo will start a stretch of 10 consecutive games against the Mountain division with three in a row over the weekend against Idaho. The Walleye are 2-2-0 against the Nailers and the weekend will provide fans a look at Idaho for the first time since the Steelheads came to Toledo on February 16, 2020. Toledo is 3-5-1 all-time against Idaho.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Matt Berry (3 goals - 3 assists = 6 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Kaden Fulcher (2-0-0, 2.57 GAA, .905 save %)

