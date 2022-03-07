Shepard Rejoins Stingrays

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Hunter Shepard has been re-assigned to South Carolina by Washington.

Shepard, 26, is coming off his fourth call up to Hershey this season where he has appeared in nine games for the Bears and posted a record of 5-3-0 with a 2.06 goals against average, a 0.922 save percentage, and one shutout. Additionally, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound goaltender has played 10 games between the pipes for South Carolina, posting a 4-4-2 record with a 3.19 goals-against average and .908 save percentage. Shepard also spent time with the Capitals taxi squad after signing a two-year deal with Washington this past offseason.

The Cohasset, Minn., native spent the last two seasons split between South Carolina and Hershey, helping guide the Stingrays to a Kelly Cup Finals appearance last year. In 21 games with the Rays last year, Shepard posted a 12-6-2 record to go along with a 2.55 goals against average and .922 save percentage. With the Bears last season, Shepard appeared in three games and boasted a .969 save percentage and 1.00 goals against average.

The Stingrays return to action this Friday, March 11th, at 7:05 p.m. against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. It's another Frothy Friday with $5 Frothy Beers presented by Frothy Beard Brewing Company at the North Charleston Coliseum.

