Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 20

March 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL)







INDY FUEL WEEK 20 RESULTS: 2-0-0-0, 23-25-2-3 Overall (7th Central)

Friday, March 4 - Fuel 5 at Trois-Rivières 0:

Looking for their first win ever against a Canadian franchise, the Fuel traveled to Trois-Rivières for the first of a two-game series on Friday night. After a two-goal second period, the Fuel went on to defeat the Lions 5-0 on Friday.

Saturday, March 5 - Fuel 4 at Trois-Rivières 3:

Coming off a shutout win the night before, the Indy Fuel won their second game in a row against the Trois-Rivières Lions 4-3 on Sunday. Fuel goaltender Cale Morris continued his strong performance from the previous night, stopping 32 of the 35 shots that came his way.

INDY FUEL WEEK 21 SCHEDULE:

Friday, March 11 - Fuel at Kalamazoo (7:00 p.m. ET, Wings Event Center)

Saturday, March 12 - Fuel vs Cincinnati (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

SCORING FIRST

Tallying the first goal in each game this weekend, the Fuel earned back-to-back wins for the first time since February 9. The Fuel have scored the first goal of the game 29 times this season and have earned themselves a 19-7-2-1 record when doing so. Holding on to that lead into the first intermission, the Fuel have earned a 12-3-0-1 record this season.

CRAZY CALE

Friday night was Cale Morris' first ECHL game since December 18. Stopping all 24 shots faced from Trois-Rivières on Friday, Morris earned his second shutout of the season and a franchise-record seventh of the year for the Fuel. Through two games this weekend, Morris earned a 1.50 goals-against average and a .957 save percentage.

OIL DROPS:

Bryan Lemos enters Week 21 on a five-game point streak (3g, 5a)

Ryan Valentini tallied his first two points in a Fuel uniform over the weekend (1g,1a)

Spencer Watson has goals in each of his last four games

Watson is on pace to break the franchise record for goals in a season (31)

Watson is 2nd in the ECHL in shots (201)

CJ Eick scored his first goal since January 16

Jared Thomas has goals in back to back games heading into Week 21

Cale Morris earned his second ECHL shutout on Friday

TEAM NOTES

With two wins over the weekend, the Fuel earned their first wins ever against a Canadian franchise

Morris' shutout on Friday was the franchise-record 7th of the season

Indy is 9th in the ECHL in average penalty minutes (15.06)

Indy went 0/8 on the power play this weekend but killed off 13/15 penalties

The Fuel are 19th in the ECHL in power-play percentage (17.9%)

The Fuel are 22nd in the league in penalty kills (77.5%)

Indy has outscored their opponents 128-126 in the 1st and 2nd periods

The Fuel are 19-7-2-1 when scoring the first goal of the game

Indy is 16th in the ECHL in goals per game (3.11)

They are 17th in the league in goals-against (3.28)

