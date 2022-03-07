Rush Acquire Defenseman Elijah Vilio from Atlanta

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that defenseman Elijah Vilio has been acquired from the Atlanta Gladiators. Additionally, defenseman Jay Powell has been placed on waivers.

Vilio arrives in Rapid City after appearing in 50 games for Atlanta, where he has nine goals and 13 assists. He is in his first professional season out of Trinity Western University in Canada, where he combined for 20 goals and 36 assists over 66 games in his career. The acquisition of Vilio completes the November trade that sent the rights of forward Kam Kielly to the Gladiators in exchange for future considerations.

Powell was signed on March 3 and appeared in two games for the Rush, recording two penalty minutes and a +2 plus/minus rating.

The Rush will return to action on Friday, March 18 for the first of three games against the Kansas City Mavericks. It's a St. Patrick's Day Celebration, presented by Vast Broadband, and puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

