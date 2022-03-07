Weekly Roundup: Glads Tie Franchise Record with Win Streak

March 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (34-17-3-1) swept an eastern road swing last week with three wins against the Norfolk Admirals and one victory against the South Carolina Stingrays. The Gladiators return to home ice for two games this weekend.

The team also announced on Monday that the Gladiators have traded defenseman Elijah Vilio to the Rapid City Rush. Vilio fulfills the future considerations clause of a trade on Nov. 17 in which Atlanta acquired forward Kameron Kielly from Rapid City.

A Look Ahead

The Gladiators welcome the Norfolk Admirals back to Gas South Arena on Friday at 7:30 PM. Friday night will be DC Night at The Coliseum, and the Glads will wear special "Flash" jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game. Friday night is also Chuck & Chernoff's Big Night Out. Two of Atlanta's most popular sports talk personalities will attend the game to interact with fans.

The South Carolina Stingrays visit Atlanta on Sunday afternoon for another Sunday Fun Day presented by WNB Factory starting at 3:00 PM. TICKETS FOR GAME ON FRIDAY VS NORFOLK TICKETS FOR GAME ON SUNDAY VS SOUTH CAROLINA Wednesday Comeback

The Gladiators fell behind 2-0 early on Wednesday against the Admirals, but rallied in the second period to score three unanswered goals and take a 3-2 victory. Atlanta outshot Norfolk 45-19 for the game and 20-5 in the second frame.

Friday Domination

On Friday night Atlanta cruised to a 6-2 win on the road in Norfolk. Eric Neiley led the Glads with two goals and two assists. Atlanta struck twice on the power play and once shorthanded for a total of three special teams goals. Aside from Neiley, six other Gladiators recorded multiple points.

Saturday Shootout

The Glads came back in the third period on Saturday to down the Admirals 5-4 in a shootout and complete the series sweep. Atlanta trailed 4-2 in the second and 4-3 in the third period, but Derek Topatigh scored with 53 seconds left in regulation to tie the game for the Gladiators and force overtime. Eric Neiley and Derek Nesbitt both torched the net in the shootout, and goaltender Chris Nell stopped both of Norfolk's attempts.

Sunday Comeback (another one)

Sunday's 4-3 victory over the Stingrays tied a Gladiators franchise record and marked Atlanta's ninth consecutive victory. The Glads were down 3-1 entering the third, but then Sanghoon Shin, Gabe Guertler, and Hugo Roy recorded three unanswered goals to motor Atlanta to another come-from-behind win.

Transaction Report

Mar. 5 - Carlos Fornaris - Released (SPC)

Mar. 5 - Mitchell Hoelscher - Loaned from Belleville (AHL)

Mar. 5 - Hugo Roy - Returned on Loan from Belleville (AHL)

Mar. 7 - Elijah Vilio - Traded to Rapid City

*SPC - Standard Player Contract

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.