K-Wings to Host Kelly Cup Friday

March 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday the Kelly Cup is coming to Wings Event Center this Friday, March 11 for the game versus the Indy Fuel.

Kalamazoo's the third stop for the Kelly Cup out of eight ECHL cities planned, and it's the Cup's first trip to Kalamazoo since 2018.

"The Kalamazoo Wings are both excited and proud to host one leg of the Kelly Cup Tour on Friday, March 11," said Toni Will, Kalamazoo Wings General Manager and Governor. "As the K-Wings fight for a playoff spot, this gives the community and fans the opportunity to interact with the coveted trophy we're all fighting for.

K-Wings fans can visit the Kelly Cup behind Section 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m at the game on Friday and are encouraged to take photos.

Once the tour is complete, the Kelly Cup will have traveled 7,814 miles, with the longest trek encompassing 2,095 miles from Estero, Florida on March 18 to Rapid City, South Dakota on March 25.

Prior to arriving in Kalamazoo, the Kelly Cup stopped in Atlanta on Feb. 25 and Reading on March 5. It will then head to Florida on March 18, Rapid City on March 25, Cincinnati on April 1 and Wheeling on April 9 before concluding in Maine on April 16.

The Kelly Cup Tour offers ECHL fans the opportunity to view the coveted Patrick J. Kelly Cup, which has been awarded to the ECHL postseason champion since 1996-97. The ECHL retired its playoff championship trophy, the Jack Riley Cup, in 1996 and replaced it with the Kelly Cup, first awarded to the playoff champion in 1997.

Standing 28 inches tall and weighing 33.5 pounds, the Kelly Cup features the names of players, coaches and support staff from each of the 32 ECHL champions.

Friday is also 'Pucks & Paws Night' and a '$2 Friday.' So, don't miss out on a K9 good time, featuring a pup race during the 2nd intermission, and enjoy those $2 beers, sodas & hot dogs.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 7, 2022

K-Wings to Host Kelly Cup Friday - Kalamazoo Wings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.