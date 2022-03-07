Theut Loaned to Bakersfield
March 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced on Monday that goaltender Jake Theut (TOY-T) has been loaned to Bakersfield.
Theut, 28, heads to the AHL for the first time this season. He is 2-1-1 in his last four starts. The third-year goaltender is 8-6-3 in 21 appearances this season with a 3.18 goals-against average and .914 save percentage.
Wichita is off until March 16 when the Thunder heads to Allen to take on the Americans starting at 7:05 p.m.
Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.
ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 7, 2022
- Theut Loaned to Bakersfield - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - March 7 - ECHL
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Shepard Rejoins Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Komets Riding Win Streak - Fort Wayne Komets
- Rush Acquire Defenseman Elijah Vilio from Atlanta - Rapid City Rush
- Weekly Roundup: Glads Tie Franchise Record with Win Streak - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rabbit Report: the Week Ahead - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- K-Wings Acquire Enforcer Collins from Admirals - Kalamazoo Wings
- Admirals Acquire Forward Betzold from Kalamazoo - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Weekly, March 7 - Wichita Thunder
- Steelheads Weekly - March 7, 2022 - Idaho Steelheads
- Weekly Preview: Everblades Enjoy Light Week; Welcome Solar Bears on Saturday - Florida Everblades
- Brenden Kotyk Named Interim Head Coach - South Carolina Stingrays
- Toledo Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 20 - Indy Fuel
- K-Wings Weekly - Week 20 - Kalamazoo Wings
- K-Wings to Host Kelly Cup Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.