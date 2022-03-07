ECHL Transactions - March 7
March 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 7, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Rapid City:
Jay Powell, D
Trois-Rivières:
Jacob Graveline, F
Alexis Guilbault, F
Jason Imbeault, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Delete Elijah Vilio, D traded to Rapid City
Kalamazoo:
Delete Greg Betzold, F traded to Norfolk
Maine:
Delete Zach Malatesta, D loaned to Providence
Newfoundland:
Add Isaac Johnson, F assigned by Manitoba
Delete Orrin Centazzo, F placed on reserve
Delete Luke Bafia, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/28)
Norfolk:
Add Greg Betzold, F added to active roster (traded from Kalamazoo)
Delete Chase Lang, F placed on reserve
Delete Anthony Collins, F traded to Kalamazoo
Trois-Rivières:
Add Ryan Romeo, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Tommy Veilleux, F signed contract, added to active roster
Wheeling:
Delete Brian Matesevac, G released as EBUG
Wichita:
Delete Jake Theut, G loaned to Bakersfield
Delete Olivier Rodrigue, G recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton
