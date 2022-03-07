ECHL Transactions - March 7

March 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 7, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Rapid City:

Jay Powell, D

Trois-Rivières:

Jacob Graveline, F

Alexis Guilbault, F

Jason Imbeault, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Delete Elijah Vilio, D traded to Rapid City

Kalamazoo:

Delete Greg Betzold, F traded to Norfolk

Maine:

Delete Zach Malatesta, D loaned to Providence

Newfoundland:

Add Isaac Johnson, F assigned by Manitoba

Delete Orrin Centazzo, F placed on reserve

Delete Luke Bafia, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/28)

Norfolk:

Add Greg Betzold, F added to active roster (traded from Kalamazoo)

Delete Chase Lang, F placed on reserve

Delete Anthony Collins, F traded to Kalamazoo

Trois-Rivières:

Add Ryan Romeo, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Tommy Veilleux, F signed contract, added to active roster

Wheeling:

Delete Brian Matesevac, G released as EBUG

Wichita:

Delete Jake Theut, G loaned to Bakersfield

Delete Olivier Rodrigue, G recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton

