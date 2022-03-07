Rabbit Report: the Week Ahead

March 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release









Greenville Swamp Rabbits exchange congratulations

(Greenville Swamp Rabbits) Greenville Swamp Rabbits exchange congratulations(Greenville Swamp Rabbits)

Join the Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley and Head Coach Andrew Lord as they talk all things Swamp Rabbits! Hear about the ins and outs of the Rabbits' season, plus hear exclusively from Swamp Rabbits players on their experience and reactions to this season!

Come early for $2.25 bottled beer until 7pm, $12 buckets of Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, and Budweiser, $3 fireball shots, and $8.95 Personal Nachos!

BARK MADNESS kicks off on Wednesday Night as Waggin' Wednesday presented by the Noble Dog Hotel returns at 7PM!

Bring your four-legged friends to help cheer and BARK the Swamp Rabbits to victory against the Norfolk Admirals!

Want to remember your dog's night at The Well? Check out the new BARK MADNESS T-Shirt package. A seat for you and your dog, plus a commemorative Waggin' Wednesday/Noble Dog Hotel T-shirt!

Proceeds from each shirt purchase benefit the Canine Healing Project!

T-SHIRT PACKAGE

RESERVE YOUR 2022-23 SEASON TICKETS NOW

While there is still a lot of time left in this season, it's never to early to reserve your seat for all of the the heart-pounding action and family fun of Swamp Rabbits Hockey during the 2022-23 season!

A LOOK BACK:

SOAKIN' UP THE FLORIDA SUN

RABBITS CAPTURE 8 OF 10 POINTS

4 WINS IN 5 GAMES! The Rabbits traveled to the State of Florida for a 5-game road trip that got underway last weekend in Orlando. Greenville got into the win-column with a 5-0 beatdown of the Orlando Solar Bears on Sunday afternoon behind Evan Fitzpatrick's first ECHL shutout!

In a rare Tuesday morning game, the Swamp Rabbits played back-and-forth hockey with the Solar Bears before Brett Kemp scored the game-winner in overtime for the 3-2 victory.

The following night, the Rabbits headed to Hertz Arena to take on the Florida Everblades and scored two third period goals, including Shawn Cameron's game-winner for a 3-2 win!

On Friday night, Fitzpatrick did it again! Stopping all 30 Everblades shots, the Panthers prospect led the way for a 2-0 victory!

Saturday night, the Rabbits saw the Everblades take a 3-0 victory, but walked away from the season series with a 5-4-1 record, capturing points in 6 of the 10 meetings, earning the victory in the season slate!

COMMUNITY BITS

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with the Swamp Rabbits at Camperdown THIS SATURDAY from 11AM until 5PM!

Win great prizes and meet everyone's favorite mascot, STOMPER!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.