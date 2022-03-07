Komets Riding Win Streak

Fort Wayne, IN - After wins over Tulsa, Toledo and Cincinnati, the Komets are back in second place in the Central Division, with a record of 28-19-5-1 62points and .585 winning percentage with 19 games remaining in the regular season. The team travels to Iowa for two games this week before returning home for Scout Night versus Cincinnati, March 13, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Last week's results

Wed. 3/2 vs Tulsa FW 4 - TUL 3 OTW

Fri. 3/4 at Toledo FW 8 - TOL 3 W

Sat. 3/5 vs Cincinnati FW 5 - CIN 3 W

About last week - Wednesday, the Tulsa Oilers returned to the Coliseum and jumped out to an early first-period lead. Blake Siebenaler netted his fourth of the season at 7:18 of the second period to tie the game. Tulsa's Alex Kromm returned the lead to the Oilers at 13:02, but the lead would be short-lived as Connor Corcoran would knot the game at two with a goal just :14 later. In the third, Tulsa scored the first goal of the period to retake the lead at 3-2. With time running down, Tulsa would take a penalty at 18:30 to give the Komets a power play. With starting goaltender Jiri Patera pulled for the extra attacker, Corcoran would hit the back of the net with :18 remaining, sending the game to overtime. Corcoran would strike a third time, completing the hat trick in the extra period and giving the Komets the 4-3 win :31 into overtime. Jiri Patera would get the win making 24 saves.

Friday, the Komets would visit the Huntington Center in Toledo and skated away with an 8-3 win. Shawn Boudrias would score twice in the first two periods, along with Matt Alvaro, Anthony Petruzzelli, Drake Rymsha, and Oliver Cooper to give the Komets a 6-2 advantage after 40 minutes of play. Toledo goaltender Billy Christopoulos would not answer the bell in the third, yielding his position to Kaden Fulcher. Willie Corrin and Drake Rymsha would put two more on the board for the Komets to end the scoring. Kellen Jones would finish with three assists as Sam Harvey would get the win in net, making 28 saves.

The week would conclude with another victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday. Drake Rymsha would give the Komets a 2-0 lead after two periods with one marker in the first period and another in the second. The two teams would combine for six third-period goals. The first two of the final frame were scored by the Cyclones, knotting the game with just under 10 minutes to go. Oliver Cooper would score an even-strength goal at 13:45 to put the Komets back on top and Connor Corcoran would score a power-play goal at 17:35. After an ensuing brawl that sent four players to the penalty box, the Komets would have to skate shorthanded. On the power play, the Cyclones were able to push another goal past goaltender Sam Harvey to pull within one with:48 remaining. Still skating short and with Cincinnati goalie Michael Houser pulled for an extra skater, Cooper would net a shorthanded goal to solidify the win. Sam Harvey took home the victory, making 28 saves.

Komet streaks- Will Graber has points/assists over the last seven home games (3g, 14a), Graber also has points in three straight games. Connor Corcoran has a four-game point streak (5g, 1a). Willie Corrin has points in three straight games (1g, 5a). Corrin also has points over the last three home games (5a) and Shawn Szydlowski has points in his last four road games (3g, 5a).

Special K's- For the week, the Komets scored four power-play goals on 10 opportunities. On the penalty kill, the club gave up three power-play goals on 10 chances. The team also scored one shorthanded goal.

Komet leaders -

POINTS: Will Graber 57

GOALS: Anthony Petruzzelli 20

ASSISTS: Will Graber 43

PP GOALS: Anthony Petruzzelli 8

SH GOALS: Oliver Cooper 4

GW GOALS: Shawn Boudrias 4

SHOTS: Connor Corcoran 138

PIM: Zach Tolkinen 71

+/- : Will Graber 25

Icing the puck - Connor Corcoran's hat trick Wednesday night was the second of the season for the Komets and the first for a defenseman since Frankie DeAngelis in 2012. The eight goals scored in Toledo on Friday were the most for the Komets in one game this season. It was also the most goals the Komets have dropped on the Walleye since joining the ECHL. The 8-3 win was also the second time the Komets have won a game by five goals. The Komets have averaged 36 minutes in penalties over the last four games. Saturday's win was the sixth against Cincinnati this season and the 19th at home this season. Corcoran, Kellen Jones, Shawn Boudrias, and Drake Rymsha all registered three-point games last week. Will Graber starts the week two points off the overall scoring lead in the league (57pt). Graber also leads the league in assists with 43 in 40 games played. The Komets are second in the league with 192 goals scored. The team is +26 in goal differential in the third period. Cooper has four of the team's 13 shorthanded goals. Willie Corrin has 15 assists in 15 games with the Komets.

This week-The Komets travel to Iowa Wednesday and Friday before returning home to face Cincinnati on Sunday.

Upcoming Promotions

Scout Night, Sunday, March 16th -- Order your tickets through this exclusive discounted offer by Thursday, March 10th. Each Youth Ticket includes a FREE Limited Edition Scout Patch! Everyone who buys from your link will sit with you at the game so you can pay separately but sit together! All fans will receive their tickets via email, 24 hours. The Komets will also be collecting items for Scouting for Food at the entrance. To purchase tickets, go to https://www.fevo.com/edp/Scout-Night--Fort-Wayne-Komets-vs-Cincinnati-Cyclones-pW9ue2XR

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

