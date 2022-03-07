K-Wings Weekly - Week 20

March 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







OVERALL RECORD: 25-26-0-0

LAST WEEK: 1-1-0-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, hosts the Idaho Steelheads this Tuesday, March 8 and Indy Fuel on Friday, March 11 before hitting the road to face the Iowa Heartlanders on Saturday, March 12.

It's time to buckle up, too, because there's only 21 games remaining in the regular season. Tuesday's game versus Idaho marks the last game the K-Wings will play outside of the Central Division the rest of the way out. The Kelly Cup will also come to Wings Event Center on Friday.

Last week, Kalamazoo split its two matchups versus Tulsa at Wings Event Center (1-4, 6-2).

The highlight last week for Kalamazoo was snapping its eight game winless streak on Saturday (6-2). Five separate players notched multiple points scored (Lambdin 3, Blaney 2, Bradford 2, Sorenson 2 and Iacopelli 2), and the K-Wings special teams soared with three power play tallies & three penalties killed. Also, Wings Event Center witnessed two historic moments. Eric Kattelus' first period assist moved him up No. 11 in the K-Wings record books All-Time for 'Total Points Scored' (289), and newest K-Wing forward Tanner Nagel scored his first professional goal.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

Two of the K-Wings three games this week are at Wings Event Center. Both games are scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST.

Tuesday, March 8 versus Idaho is a 'Winning Weekday' and a '2-6-9 Night.' It's a rarity to see a '2-6-9 Night' on a Tuesday, but it's happening! Take advantage of $2 beers, $6 wing baskets and $9 tickets. Also, make sure to hang on to that ticket stub. If the-K-Wings win, fans can redeem their ticket at the Box Office for a free ticket to the next weeknight game (*redemption must occur within one half-hour following the conclusion of the game).

Friday, March 11 versus Indy is 'Pucks & Paws Night' and a '$2 Friday.' Also, the Kelly Cup will be in the house, located behind Section 16 and available for fan photos from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. So, don't miss out on a K9 good time, featuring a pup race during the 2nd intermission, and enjoy those $2 beers, sodas & hot dogs.

RESULTS

Friday, Mar. 4 - Tulsa 4, Kalamazoo 1 (Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo,MI)|Box Score

>> The Kalamazoo Wings (24-26-0-0) couldn't find the equalizer with less than a minute left, and lost to the Tulsa Oilers (26-23-2-2) by a score of 4-1 on Friday at Wings Event Center. The K-Wings battled in this one, but Tulsa scored the go-ahead goal at the 7:39 mark of the third period, making it 2-1. Then with the net empty, and the extra attacker on the ice for Kalamazoo, Tulsa was able to score two empty net goals and skate to victory. Tyler Rockwell (2) blasted home the K-Wings lone goal at the 9:22 mark of the second period from the top of the circles. Logan Lambdin (13) and Giovanni Vallati (8) assisted on the play. Tulsa tied the game 1-1 with one tick remaining in the second period, while skating 4 on 4. There was controversy on the play due to Erik Bradford taking a stick to the midsection, and falling to the ice for a long period of time, right before the Tulsa goal was scored. Trevor Gorsuch (12-18-0-0) made 37 saves in the loss and made multiple key stops to keep the K-Wings in it.

Saturday, Mar. 5 - Tulsa 2, Kalamazoo 6 (Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI) |Box Score

>> The Kalamazoo Wings (25-26-0-0) scored three power play goals, made some history, snapped an eight game losing streak, and beat the Tulsa Oilers (26-24-2-2) Saturday, 6-2. Logan Lambdin (21) started the K-Wings Saturday night assault with a wrister from between the circles at the 8:23 mark. Then, Justin Taylor (17) scored his 8th power play goal of the season. With Eric Kattelus' (2) second assist on the goal, he notched career point No. 289. Kattelus is now No. 11 All-Time in 'K-Wings Points Scored.' Justin Murray (4) scored a PPG at the :52 mark of the second to make it 3-0. Tulsa then connected on the power play at the 7:23 mark of the second to make it 3-1. It was then time for a filthy, tough angle, top shelf goal from Matheson Iacopelli (8) at the 13:27 mark of the second. At the 8:49 mark of the third, Kalamazoo scored it's third PPG of the game, and it was the first career goal for Tanner Nagel (1). In just his second game with the K-Wings, Nagel chipped home a beautiful centering feed from Tanner Sorenson (26). Lambdin (15) took home his third point of the night with the second assist. Cody Corbett (2) scored the game's final goal, making it 6-2. Trevor Gorsuch (13-18-0-0) made 43 saves on the evening.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Tuesday, Mar. 8 - Idaho AT Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. EST - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Friday, Mar. 11 - Indy AT Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. EST - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Saturday, Mar. 12 - Kalamazoo AT Iowa, 8:00 p.m. EST - Xtream Arena (Coarlville, IA)

ON THE MOVE

3/1 - Goaltender Jason Pawloski was released by Kalamazoo

3/1 - Goaltender Jake Kielly signed an SPC with Kalamazoo

3/3 - Forward Tanner Nagel signed a SPC with Kalamazoo

FAST FACTS

- Defenseman Eric Kattelus is now No. 11 in K-Wings history All-Time for 'Total Points Scored' after

his assist versus Tulsa on Saturday

- Forward Tanner Nagel scored his first professional goal versus the Tulsa on Saturday

- The K-Wings three PPGs scored Saturday versus Tulsa goes in the books as

the team's second most single-game PPG performance this season

TEAM TRENDS

- 15-8 when scoring first this season

- 15-1 when leading after two periods

- 8-4 in games tied after two periods

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 42- Tanner Sorenson

GOAL: 21 - Logan Lambdin

ASSISTS: 27 - Tanner Sorenson

PLUS/MINUS: +13 - Andrew DeBrincat

PIMS: 63- Tanner Sorenson

PP GOALS: 8 - Justin Taylor

SH GOALS: 4 - Erik Bradford

GW GOALS: 3 - Justin Taylor, Erik Bradford, and Zach Jordan*

SHOTS: 141 - Tanner Sorenson

WINS: 13 - Trevor Gorsuch

GAA: 3.05 - Jet Greaves*

SAVE %: .907 - Jet Greaves*

* Currently with Cleveland (AHL)

** Currently with Columbus (NHL)

*** Currently with Iowa (AHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 3/9 (33.3%)

This Season - 33/173 (19.1%) - No. 16 in the ECHL

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 6/8 (75%)

This Season - 111/154 (72.1%) - No. 26 in the ECHL

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.