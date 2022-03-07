Thunder Weekly, March 7

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita finished a three-game series against Kansas City this past week. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Tuesday, March 1

Wichita at Kansas City, 2-1 L (OT)

Friday, March 4

Kansas City at Wichita, 2-1 L

Sunday, March 6

Wichita at Kansas City, 5-3 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

No games scheduled

WICHITA

HOME: 12-12-5-0

AWAY: 12-12-3-0

OVERALL: 24-24-8-0

Last 10: 5-3-2-0

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Rank: T-5th, Mountain Division, 55 points, .500 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Peter Crinella, 22

Assists: Jay Dickman, Cam Clarke, 32

Points: Jay Dickman, 50

+/-: Logan Fredericks, +5

PIM: Sean Allen, 136

TIGHTENING UP - Wichita took three out of a possible six points last week. The race for the fourth playoff spot continues to be a tight one. Kansas City remains in fourth with 57 points. Wichita and Tulsa are tied in fifth with 56 points. Allen sits below them with 53. The Americans have four games in hand on both Wichita and Kansas City. Tulsa has two games in hand on the Thunder and the Mavericks.

CLOSING TIME - The third period has not been kind to the Thunder this year. Wichita found a way on Sunday to come from behind and claim a 5-3 win in Kansas City. The Thunder scored three times to pull out the victory. Wichita is being outscored 63-49 in the final frame. The win was just the second time this season that the Thunder came out on top when trailing after two.

VETERANS DAY - Stefan Fournier has points in four-straight. He has three goals and an assist over that stretch. The veteran forward also has points in eight of his last nine games. Since returning to the Thunder, he has 19 points (8g, 11a) in 23 games.

PISTOL PETE - Peter Crinella has goals in back-to-back games this past week. He also has points in four-straight. Crinella has 43 points (22g, 21a) in 40 games this season.

THREE POINTER - Cam Clarke recorded his second three-assist game of the season on Sunday. He is tied for second among blueliners with 32 helpers and tied for fifth for scoring by a defenseman with 38 points.

APPLES - Michal Stinil has helpers in four-straight games and points in his last five. The rookie forward has 26 points (11g, 15a) in 38 games.

SPECIAL - Wichita has found its grove on the power play over the last month. The Thunder are 13-for-36 over their last nine games, good for a 36.1% clip. Wichita has seven power play goals over its last four games and has reached two or more goals on the man advantage in four of the last nine outings.

NAIL BITERS - The Thunder played two more tight contests this past week. The Thunder are 14-6-8-0 in that scenario. Wichita leads the league in one-goal games (28).

THUNDERBOLTS... Jay Dickman is tied for 13th in scoring with 50 points...Peter Crinella is tied for 10th with 22 goals...Sean Allen is fifth in penalty minutes (136)...Wichita is 13-3-3-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 14-2-4-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 10-4-2-0 when outshooting its opponent...Wichita is 2-1-0-0 in four-goal games...

