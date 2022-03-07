Steelheads Weekly - March 7, 2022

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (29-23-3) play a four-game week against two non-divisional Western Conference opponents through the upper Midwest.

LAST WEEK...

Friday, March 4 @ Allen Americans: L 3-1

Shots: Steelheads 32, Americans 23

PP: Steelheads 0-for-2, Americans 1-for-2

The Steelheads started the contest with a dominating first period of possession, but the Americans took advantage of a small opening to take the first tally of the night. Steelheads defenseman Michael Prapavessis (10:44 1st) tallied from the blue line in the next possession succession to tie the game, 1-1. A controversial too-many men penalty called on the Steelheads led to the Americans capitalizing off an Idaho skate from the left post to make the difference, and a late break by the Americans added an insurance tally in the 3-1 result.

Saturday, March 5 @ Allen Americans: L 4-2

Shots: Steelheads 32, Americans 23

PP: Steelheads 0-for-2, Americans 1-for-2

The Steelheads came out firing again to open the contest and nearly had the first tally of the game within the opening half of the frame. However, a video review called the goal back to keep the road side off the board. In the second period, the Americans struck twice within the first eight minutes to jump out to a 2-0 lead. During a late 4-on-4, Steelheads defenseman Darren Brady (18:18 2nd) ripped a shot from the right circle to cut the lead in half, however the Americans answered on the next shift to spread the lead back to two. In the third period, the Americans tacked on another tally, and despite a late goal by Steelheads forward Frederic Letourneau (18:35 3rd), time ran out in the 4-2 result.

THIS WEEK...

Tuesday, March 8 @ Kalamazoo Wings - 5:00 p.m. MT

Friday, March 11 @ Toledo Walleye - 5:15 p.m. MT

Saturday, March 12 @ Toledo Walleye - 5:15 p.m. MT

Sunday, March 13 @ Toledo Walleye - 3:15 p.m. MT

The Steelheads take on two Central Division teams this week with a single meeting with the Kalamazoo Wings and a three-in-three against the Toledo Walleye.

The Steelheads and K-Wings have played each other just four times in their history with their last meeting as the only road meeting on Nov. 4, 2018 in a 3-1 result in favor of the K-Wings. The previous matchups all came in Boise with the K-Wings taking two of three games from Jan. 10-13, 2018, slighting the Steelheads to a 1-2-1 record all-time. This is the first Central Division opponent seen this season, and in regular season play against the division the Steelheads hold a 19-9-2 record combined, including the two games with the Toledo Storm in the mid-2000s.

The Battle of the Fish makes its third-straight season of meetings with the Steelheads playing the Walleye the most out of any current Central Division opponent. In their last meeting in the 2019-20 season, the Steelheads and Walleye split a two-game weekend in Toledo, breaking back-to-back losses for the Steelheads on the road. In all three seasons since the 2018-19 campaign, the Steelheads have traveled to Toledo but have only hosted the Walleye once, sweeping all three games in Boise from Jan. 9-12, 2019. The Steelheads are 4-2-0 overall against the current iteration of the Walleye but 1-3-0 in Toledo. The Steelheads did play the former Toledo Storm during the 2003-04 season and won both games on the road.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

4 For $50 Family Friday: Get four tickets, four Double R Ranch hot dogs, and four Pepsis for just $50 and bring out the whole family for a Friday night with the Steelheads. Limited availability that sell out fast, so go to idahosteelheads.com to get yours today.

$2 Beer Wednesday: $2 beers are back for every Wednesday night game during the 2021-22 season. There are just two of these nights remaining in the regular season, so get your seats at idahosteelheads.com or call 331-TIXS.

Marvel Super Hero™ Night: The heroes come out again as Marvel Super Hero™ Night returns on Saturday, Mar. 26 for the final jersey auction of the season. Tickets are available by going to idahosteelheads.com.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads have the third-lowest penalty minutes per game (10.58) in the ECHL and fifth-lowest total minutes (582).

- Darren Brady has points in back-to-back games and leads all Steelheads defensemen in goals and points (6-14-20).

- Luc Brown became the seventh rookie skater to break the 40-point mark and is tied for fourth in rookie scoring (15-25-4).

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 19 - A.J. White

ASSISTS: 29 -A.J. White

POINTS: 48 - A.J. White

PP GOALS: 10 - A.J. White

SH GOALS: 2 - Shawn McBride/Will Merchant

GW GOALS: 4 - Colton Kehler

PIMS: 48 - Colby McAuley

PLUS/MINUS: +11 - Will Merchant

SHOTS: 184 - Luc Brown

WINS 13 - Jake Kupsky

GAA: 2.48 - Jake Kupsky

SAVE %: .914 - Colton Point

2021-22 Mountain Division Standings

1. Utah 32-21-2-1 .598

2. Rapid City 29-20-4-4 .579

3. STEELHEADS 29-23-2-1 .555

4. Tulsa 26-24-2-2 .519

5. Allen 23-22-6-1 .510

6. Wichita 24-24-8-0 .500

7. Kansas City 27-27-2-1 .500

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All road games during the 2021-22 regular season are broadcast on local radio and on an online pay-per-view service. Coverage begins 20 minutes before puck drop on 95.3FM/1350AM KTIK "The Ticket" & FloSports.

The Deschutes Brewery Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show airs every Tuesday through Thursday during the 2021-22 season on 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket", featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL. Listen to the long-form podcast-style format to get you more in-depth conversations and information from players, alumni and others from the hockey world.

The Steelheads continue their six-game road trip on Tuesday, Mar. 8 at 5:15 p.m. MT against the Kalamazoo Wings from Wings Event Center and return to Idaho Central Arena on Friday, Mar. 18 at 7:10 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and action from around the ECHL.

