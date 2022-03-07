Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears are back in the Sunshine State this week, finishing up a home-and-home set with the Jacksonville Icemen, before traveling down to Estero on Saturday to face the Florida Everblades.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, March 9 at Jacksonville Icemen - 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 10 vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 7 p.m. - Thirsty Thursday ($5 domestic draft beers)

Saturday, March 12 at Florida Everblades - 7 p.m.

PRACTICE SCHEDULE:

Tuesday, March 8 at RDV Sportsplex Ice Den - 10 a.m.

Wednesday, March 9 at RDV Sportsplex Ice Den - Morning skate/Gameday

Thursday, March 10 at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center - Morning skate/Gameday

Friday, March 11 at RDV Sportsplex Ice Den - 10 a.m.

All Solar Bears practices at the RDV Sportsplex Ice Den are open to the public.

AT A GLANCE

SEASON RECORD: 28-22-4-0 (.556)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 3-1-1-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 4-5-1-0

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS: 4th of 7

ACTIVE LEADERS

TOP SCORER: Tristin Langan - 35 points

MOST GOALS: Tyler Bird - 14

MOST ASSISTS: Michael Brodzinski - 27 assists

PIM LEADER: Luke McInnis - 45 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tyler Bird - +11

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Tuesday, March 1 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 3-2 OTL

Tristin Langan scored in the third period to become Orlando's all-time points leader and tie the game at 2-2, but Greenville's Brett Kemp scored in overtime to lift the Swamp Rabbits past Orlando in the return of the Solar Bears' annual School Day Game.

Wednesday, March 2 at Jacksonville Icemen: 1-0 W

Shawn Element deflected a shot from Luke McInnis midway through the third period, and Brad Barone made 28 saves for his third shutout of the season as Orlando opened its road trip with a win.

Friday, March 4 at South Carolina Stingrays: 4-3 W

Michael Brodzinski dished out assists on every Orlando goal and Maxim Cajkovic's second tally of the week stood up as the game-winner as the Solar Bears extended their point streak to three games.

Saturday, March 5 at South Carolina Stingrays: 5-2 L

Dylan Fitze recorded a goal and an assist, but Ryan Bednard turned in a 34-save performance for the Stingrays.

Sunday, March 6 at Jacksonville Icemen: 4-2 W

Odeen Tufto scored a power-play goal and Tristin Langan scored the eventual game-winner less than a minute into the third period as the Solar Bears picked up their second consecutive road win against Jacksonville.

BITES:

Orlando is 6-4-0-0 against Jacksonville, with four games remaining in the regular season series.

The Solar Bears are 5-5-0-0 against Florida, with five games remaining in the regular season series.

Odeen Tufto (1g-5a) and Michael Brodzinski (0g-6a) led the Solar Bears in scoring last week with six points.

Orlando ranks seventh in the ECHL with a penalty kill of 82.6%.

Tristin Langan needs one more goal to pass Joe Perry (2016-18; 53) for sole possession of the most goals in club history; his next game will also tie him with Mike Monfredo (2017-20) and Scott Tanski (2012-16) for fifth on the team's all-time games played list with 152.

The Solar Bears are 9-2-1-0 when Luke Boka scores a goal.

Orlando has a record of 19-2-2-0 when scoring first; Orlando's point percentage of .870 when scoring first is the best in the ECHL.

Brad Barone leads the ECHL with 21 wins.

The Solar Bears lead the ECHL with 17 wins when tied after the first period.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2021-22 season - here we will track their progress:

Hugo Alnefelt* - Goaltender - Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 GP, 0-0-0, .700%

Zach Fucale* - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 4 GP, 1-1-1, .924%

Christopher Gibson* - Goaltender - Florida Panthers - 0 GP, 0-0-0, .000%

Connor Ingram* - Goaltender - Nashville Predators - 2 GP, 1-1-0, .906%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Colorado Avalanche - 39 GP, 27-6-2, .918%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Florida Panthers - 30 GP, 13g-18a

Spencer Martin* - Goaltender - Vancouver Canucks - 3 GP, 1-0-2, .958%

Ryan Reaves - Forward - New York Rangers - 49 GP, 2g-8a

Garret Sparks* - Goaltender - L.A. Kings - 2 GP, 1-0-0, .936

* Currently assigned to AHL

BEAR TRACKS, PRESENTED BY PINK WHITNEY BY NEW AMSTERDAM VODKA:

On this week's episode of Bear Tracks, presented by Pink Whitney by New Amsterdam Vodka, we're joined by Joe Babik, director of communications for the ECHL. The 2007-08 broadcaster of the year was behind the microphone for two former ECHL clubs, the Pee Dee Pride and Fresno Falcons, and talks about how the league has evolved, how he helps maintain the league's brand as the premier Double-A hockey league in North America and crisis management.

