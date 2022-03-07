Americans Weekly
March 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), play two games this week against division rival Tulsa, starting on Friday night in Oklahoma. The Americans completed a perfect weekend with back-to-back wins over Idaho on Friday and Saturday night, sweeping the weekend series. The Americans have owned Idaho this year winning six straight games in the season series and knocking Idaho out of second place in the Mountain Division.
Last Week's Record: 2-0-0
Overall record: 23-22-6-1 (0.510 % and 53 Points)
Last Week's Results:
Friday, March 4th: Allen 3 vs. Idaho 1, Final
Allen, Texas - The Americans scored the opening goal at the 9:09 mark of the opening period and never looked back in a 3-1 win over their division rival. Spencer Asuchak (18) scored the game winning goal on the power play in the second period. JC Campagna added another in the third frame as Allen goaltender Luke Peressini frustrated the Steelheads, stopping 31 shots.
Saturday, March 5th: Allen 4 vs. Idaho 2, Final
Allen, Texas - The Americans scored four of the first five goals in the game, chasing Idaho starter Jake Kupsky, in the second period, as the Americans cruised to a 4-2 victory on O'Reilly McDonalds Night in Allen. Josh Winquist scored a pair of goals, his 4h and 5th of the season, and his first two with Allen, since being traded to the Americans from Reading in late February. Jack Combs (18) and JC Campagna (7) scored the other two Allen goals. Luke Peressini stymied the Steelheads for the next night in a row stopping 32 shots, earning the number one star of the game for the second straight night.
Saturday, March 5th: DBU beats SMU in the first-ever Americans College Classic Championship Game:
-- Up Next --
Friday, March 11th at Tulsa Oilers
Time: 7:05 pm CST
Location: BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Tickets:
Saturday, March 12th at Tulsa Oilers
Time: 7:05 pm CST
Location: BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Tickets
-- Team Leaders -
Goals - (23) Chad Costello
Assists - (36) Chad Costello
Points - (59) Chad Costello
Power Play Goals - (5) Spencer Asuchak
Power Play Assists - (13) Chad Costello
Shorthanded Goals - (2) Spencer Asuchak
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Eric Roy and five others
Game Winning Goals - (5) Spencer Asuchak
First Goal - (4) Chad Costello
Insurance Goals - (3) Chad Costello
Penalty Minutes - (86) Darian Skeoch
Plus/Minus - (+18) Kris Myllari
Shots on Goal - (154) Jack Combs
Save Percentage - (0.927) Antoine Bibeau *
Goalie Wins - (7) Antoine Bibeau *
Goals-Against Average - (2.69) Antoine Bibeau *
* In the AHL with Charlotte
Americans Notables:
Allen swept Idaho in a two-game weekend series.
Josh Winquist scored his first two goals with Allen on Saturday night. He was acquired in a trade from Reading in late February.
Chad Costello leads the league in scoring with 59 points.
Chad Costello is third in the league in assists with 36.
Jack Combs has a five-game point streak for Allen (3 goals and 4 assists).
The Americans have won six straight games against Idaho.
Allen is 1-6 in overtime games, and 1-1 in shootouts.
Allen is 14-8-3-1 when scoring first.
Allen's home power play ranks 14th in the league at 19.4 %.
Allen leads the league with 17 shorthanded goals allowed.
